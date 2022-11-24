Rise To The Challenge

St. John’s-Ravenscourt School (SJR) has a small boarding programme with a maximum of 20 students (10 males and 10 females) in a school of 896 students. This unique family-style boarding experience provides students with the opportunity to tailor their lifestyle in Canada to their individual needs; from choosing activities both inside and outside the school community, to selecting personalised outings on weekends. Most importantly, our boarders have opportunities to develop strong, supportive relationships with their boarding peers and staff, which translates to high levels of confidence, comfort and academic success. Our day population consists of a diverse and intellectual group of individuals who are keen to welcome international peers. SJR provides a robust curricular programme that is enriched through inquiry-based teaching practices, cross-disciplinary projects, laboratory work, and participation in national language, mathematics and computer science competitions. Our programme is advanced through a varied set of College Board Advanced Placement courses, from which students may choose to complete one or multiple college level courses while at SJR. SJR is committed to growing students in athletic, artistic, and personal ways. SJR has a strong debating and public speaking programme that has participated in 15 World Champions in the last 32 years. Come find your place at SJR.