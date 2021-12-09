Ringing in the YEAR of the 50TH

The Golden Jubilee celebrations of the UAE present an unforgettable opportunity for residents and visitors to see the best of the talent

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Emaar and the MBC Group, as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, have arranged a two-day concert featuring some of the most famous singing sensations from the UAE and Middle East who will wow Emirati and Arabic music enthusiasts with their talent. The event will start on December 2, at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai by Emaar, showcasing a phenomenal line-up of talent, including Emirati maestro Hussain Al Jasmi, Lebanese starlet Diana Haddad and Saudi Arabian singer Dalia Mubarak. This will be a ticketed event and doors will open at 6 pm with the singers performing their hits from 8 pm-12am.

Music fans will be in for a treat the next day as on December 3, they will get to see the artist of the famous hit single ‘Motasoa’. This will be followed by a riveting performance by Shamma Hamdan, the first Emirati woman to make it to the final of ‘Arabs Got Talent’. Moreover, in addition to this, there will be a performance by Emirati singer Fayez Al Saeed as well.

In line with government regulations, all concerts will strictly follow health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect all those in the attendance. Wearing of masks will be required at all times and social distancing measures will be enforced.

SAVOUR TOLSTOY’S CLASSIC

Fans of ‘Anna Karenina’ the classic tale by Leo Tolstoy can revisit the same tale in musical form. Music enthusiasts can and people who love ballet and classical music can enjoy a live performance of Boris Eifman’s adaptation of Anna Karenina at the Dubai Opera. The music has been composed by renowned Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky. The event will run from December 2 to 4 with tickets starting from Dh340. Furthermore, all concert visitors are required to be vaccinated. There will be four shows in total, one on December 2 at 8pm, two on December 3 at 2pm and 8pm, along with one final show on December 4, beginning at 8pm.

FUN FOR ALL

‘How the koala learned to hug’ at The Theatre by QE2 promises to provide non-stop entertainment for the entire family. The show is based on the bestselling book of the same name by writer Steven Lee. The beloved tale will be enacted by the brilliantly talented actors, singers, and dancers of The People’s Theatre Company. The show will run for two days, starting from December 3 till 4 with tickets starting at Dh180. There will be two shows every day, the first starting at 10am and the second at 2pm. Each show is ninety minutes long.

For parents of young girls who love fairy tales, ‘Louna in Winterland’, playing at The Theatre in the Mall of Emirates is not to be missed. The tale of a little girl who returns home to Winterland after an entire year only to find that her friend, the snowman, melted is a delightful which is similar in story children’s favourite Frozen. The performance will play one day only, on December 4. Ticket prices will start from Dh75 and there will be two shows, the first of which will begin at 11am with the second at 3pm.

1MX DUBAI

1MX Dubai is a musical extravaganza that has been organised by the leading global Filipino media and entertainment network ABS-CBN. Filipino music enthusiasts will be in for a treat on December 3 as the biggest names in the music will take to the stage at the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre. Featuring shining stars including Moira dela Torre, Bini, BGYO, Gigi de Lana, Bamboo and EZ Mil, the event will have tickets starting at Dh99, with doors opening at 4:30pm with the show kicking off at 5:30pm.

FUN ON ICE

With two phenomenal performances set to take place, the Dubai Ice Show promises to be a spectacle unlike any other. On December 3, the one day exclusive event at the Coca Cola Arena will feature a Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) game be¬tween most recent KHL champions, “Avangard” Omsk and the most awarded club of the entire League “Ak Bars” Kazan. This will be preceded by a pre-match showcase of Russian figure skating talents, including Olympic champions Tatyana Navka and Alina Zagitova. Ticket prices for this event start at Dh150 and the show will begin at 4pm.

Children will also get to watch Sleeping Beauty: The Legend of The Two Kingdoms that will be a part of the Dubai Ice Show during its two-day live performance. The stunning extravaganza, created by 1,500 professionals will also feature Olympic figure skaters Tatyana Navka and Alina Zagitova take to the ice to bring the fairy tale to life. This show will run from 4 to 5 December with ticket prices starting from Dh150. There will be one show every day, starting at 6.30 pm.