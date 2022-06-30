Rewarding Career Opportunities

Offering specialised multidisciplinary programmes catering to global trends and market needs

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 4:31 PM

While many countries around the world are recognising the role of knowledge as a vital driver for global economic growth and sustainable development, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is keen on becoming an active partner for global development by offering various specialised and multidisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university's various programmes cater to the latest market needs and global trends which are developed to help address current challenges. The job market is continuously evolving and so is the new skill set required to keep up with market dynamics and changes.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi offers world-class French education that contributes to the development of societies through offering specialised courses in humanities and sciences. All programmes are globally recognised and delivered by world-renowned faculty.

The University follows the European Credit Transfer System (ECTS), which allows students to pursue their studies in universities across Europe, in addition to the students who graduated with internationally recognised degrees that are awarded by the Paris-based Sorbonne University.

In keeping with its philosophy of providing world-class education, the university offers 30+ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in physics, mathematics, humanities, management, languages, law and economics. The strength of these programmes lies not only in meeting the job market requirements but also in offering specific professional courses related to the business needs. These programmes are taught either in Arabic, English or French and open doors for abundant and rewarding career opportunities on a global and regional scale.

Moreover, the university not only offers research-based programmes but also research activity is incorporated in both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, where students get an opportunity to participate in research projects and develop their own initiatives, which enhances their skill set.

Students can learn more about the postgraduate and undergraduate programmes that the university offers by visiting the website: www.sorbonne.ae