Revolutionising The Educational Network

Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 12:31 PM

Offering a stimulating platform to help students meet top global education providers and prepare for enrolment

The abridged edition of GETEX is returning to Dubai with over 40 institutions presenting more than 55 streams of academic and occupational courses for the Emirati and expat students and professionals who are actively looking for meaningful and career-oriented higher education, professional development, and training options.

The spectrum of the global education sector is ever-evolving with modern education methodologies and integrated syllabi that offer multi-dimensional career opportunities. The UAE has been keeping abreast with the latest trends and happenings in the university education sector as well. Its educational landscape continues to raise the bar with internationally certified programmes, experienced staff and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including amenities to exceed the rising expectations of the student population and their parents.

As per industry reports, the future of education in the UAE looks promising, whereby the GCC expects an enrolment of 3.4 per cent, from 1.3 million to an estimated 1.5 million in the years to come.

In tandem with rapid developments in the job market across various sectors triggered by technological advancements, learners now find it extremely important to keep themselves updated with opportunities for skills acquisition. Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Parsons School of Design both top higher education institutes in the US, offers world-class education. The faculty at DIDI hails from different parts of the world, each an expert in their field, dedicated to teaching and preparing young minds for the future. Razan Al Marzouqi, Student Support and Career Development Manager, DIDI, highlighted that the institute connects students with potential employers and provides guidance through one-on-one counselling, workshops, information sessions, CV and portfolio reviews and online resources.

Platforms such as GETEX are instrumental in creating an awareness among the core audience, that comprises education-seeking enthusiasts or working professionals, constantly on the lookout for upgrading their skill-sets. The UAE has one of the fastest-growing student populations heading towards higher education globally.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai, offers student exchange programmes in collaboration with several international universities such as UIC Barcelona, Spain; University of Lincoln UK; Thomas Jefferson University USA and many more. It provides students with international exposure from a cultural and career perspective. As a leading education provider, MAHE gives access to preferential internship programmes to its students to attain successful career paths. For example, it is compulsory for students attending engineering programmes to do two internships during their four-year course. Similarly, students from other programmes such as business, life sciences, media and communication, humanities and social sciences take up various internships during the tenure of their course. At this year’s GETEX Abridged edition, students and parents can visit the participating universities to gain complimentary access to a myriad of career-oriented streams that focus on undergraduate and postgraduate education, scholarship-linked programmes as well as occupational and industry education. Hafsath Hanan, Branding and PR at Success Point College, speaks about how the college maintains quality between academics and extra-curricular activities to make students happy. He said: “We organise cultural programmes, industrial visits, arts, management fests, celebrating festivals, and conduct intra-college sports tournaments as well for all-round development. We also participate in most of the inter-college tournaments and cultural and management fests.” Hanan further added: “We welcome all students, not as our business, rather, we serve them as their mentors. For students who are not able to choose the right career or lack the acumen to make the right decision independently, we guide, counsel and motivate them to choose the right career.”

As global universities are looking for intakes, this event is an ideal opportunity for students to showcase their best grades and achievements for a chance to secure and enrol in one of the top educational institutions in the world on the spot. The UAE is a centralised hub of various international universities and institutes that eliminates the need for local students to travel and study abroad, while ensuring that they get the same academic experience in the UAE. Students pursuing education at the University of Bolton, RAK (UOBRAK) have the advantage to experience different cultures under one roof. Raj Nambiar, Director, University of Bolton, Academic Centre–RAK, said: “UOBRAK continues to innovate, win accolades and foster strong linkages with the industry, all of which benefit our students. We do hope to continue with these practices with the pledge to maintain affordability through time. Through our internship opportunities, students gain real-life skills and experiences that prepare them for the corporate world.”

Courses On Offer At GETEX ABRIDGED

ACCA

B Eng (Hons) in Electrical & Electronics Engineering

B Eng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering

B Eng (Hons) in Software Engineering

B. Tech. Aerospace Engineering

B. Tech. Mechanical Engineering

B. Tech. Mechatronics

B.Arch

B.E. Biotechnology

B.E. Chemical Engineering

B.E. Civil Engineering

B.E. Computer Science

B.E. Electrical & Electronics Engineering

B.E. Electronics and Communications Engineering

B.E. Mechanical Engineering

B.Sc Forensic Science

B.Sc Information Technology

B.Tech. Computer Science Engineering

BA (Hons) Business

BA (Hons) Business Studies

BA (Hons) Business Top-Up

BA (Hons) Business with International Business Management

BA (Hons) Degree

BA (Hons) HRM & Psychology

BA (Hons) in Business Management

BA (Hons) Law / L.L.B

Bachelor of Animation

Bachelor of Audio Engineering

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Business Administration

Bachelor of Communication

Bachelor of Data Science

Bachelor of Filmmaking

Bachelor of Fine Arts – Animation

Bachelor of Games Development

Bachelor of Graphic Design

Bachelor of Information Technology

Bachelors of Business Administration

BS Business Administration

BS Electrical, Microelectronics, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

B.Sc Biotechnology

B.Sc Information Systems & Mgmt.

B.Sc (Hons) (Accounting & Finance)

B.Sc (Hons) Business Management

B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science

B.Sc (Hons) Computing

B.Sc (Hons) Cyber Security

B.Sc (Hons) in Business Psychology

B.Sc (Hons) Psychology

B.Sc Accounting & Finance

B.Sc Business Management

B.Sc in Business Management

B.Sc in Electro-Mechanical Engineering

B.Sc in AI & Computer Science

B.Sc (Hons) Accounting & Finance

CFA

CIA

Doctorate in Business Administration

Diploma in AR & VR

Diploma in Supply Chain and Logistics Management

Executive BA (Hons) in Business Management

Executive B.Sc (Hons) Accounting & Finance

Foundation Program in Business

Foundation Program in IT

Foundation Studies

Foundations in Accountancy

Global Investment Banking Analysis Programme

Global Master of Business Administration

ICAEW

IMBA

Interior Design

IPGD Courses

M.E. Programmes

Master of Architecture

Master of AI in Business

Master of Business Administration

Master of Education (MEd)

Master of Engg. in Engg. Management

Master of Global Business

M.Sc Artificial Intelligence

M.Sc Bioinformatics

M.Sc in Computing Security

M.Sc in Electrical Engineering

M.Sc in Information Technology

M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering

M.Sc in Professional Studies

M.Sc in Service Leadership & Innovation

MBA in Engineering Management

MBA in Healthcare Management

MBA in International Business

MBA in Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics Management

M.B.B.S

M.Sc in Service Leadership and Innovation

MBA in Engineering Management

MBA in Healthcare Management

MBA in International Business

OTHM Diploma Courses

Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business

Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT

Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Business

Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Computing

Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business

Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT

Ph.D in Business Law

Ph.D in Sustainable Built Environments

PhD in Sustainable Built Environments

Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Management and Leadership

Professional Accountancy

Tax courses (VAT and Corporation tax)

Young Employable Scholar Programme and many more courses

Dates- 18th and 19th June 2022

Timings-11am to 7pm

Venue- Bubble Lounge, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre