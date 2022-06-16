Revolutionising The Educational Network

Bringing more than a century of experience and specialisation in areas of heating and control engineering through specialty products
Supplements1 week ago
Offering a stimulating platform to help students meet top global education providers and prepare for enrolment
The abridged edition of GETEX is returning to Dubai with over 40 institutions presenting more than 55 streams of academic and occupational courses for the Emirati and expat students and professionals who are actively looking for meaningful and career-oriented higher education, professional development, and training options.
The spectrum of the global education sector is ever-evolving with modern education methodologies and integrated syllabi that offer multi-dimensional career opportunities. The UAE has been keeping abreast with the latest trends and happenings in the university education sector as well. Its educational landscape continues to raise the bar with internationally certified programmes, experienced staff and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including amenities to exceed the rising expectations of the student population and their parents.
As per industry reports, the future of education in the UAE looks promising, whereby the GCC expects an enrolment of 3.4 per cent, from 1.3 million to an estimated 1.5 million in the years to come.
In tandem with rapid developments in the job market across various sectors triggered by technological advancements, learners now find it extremely important to keep themselves updated with opportunities for skills acquisition. Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Parsons School of Design both top higher education institutes in the US, offers world-class education. The faculty at DIDI hails from different parts of the world, each an expert in their field, dedicated to teaching and preparing young minds for the future. Razan Al Marzouqi, Student Support and Career Development Manager, DIDI, highlighted that the institute connects students with potential employers and provides guidance through one-on-one counselling, workshops, information sessions, CV and portfolio reviews and online resources.
Platforms such as GETEX are instrumental in creating an awareness among the core audience, that comprises education-seeking enthusiasts or working professionals, constantly on the lookout for upgrading their skill-sets. The UAE has one of the fastest-growing student populations heading towards higher education globally.
Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai, offers student exchange programmes in collaboration with several international universities such as UIC Barcelona, Spain; University of Lincoln UK; Thomas Jefferson University USA and many more. It provides students with international exposure from a cultural and career perspective. As a leading education provider, MAHE gives access to preferential internship programmes to its students to attain successful career paths. For example, it is compulsory for students attending engineering programmes to do two internships during their four-year course. Similarly, students from other programmes such as business, life sciences, media and communication, humanities and social sciences take up various internships during the tenure of their course. At this year’s GETEX Abridged edition, students and parents can visit the participating universities to gain complimentary access to a myriad of career-oriented streams that focus on undergraduate and postgraduate education, scholarship-linked programmes as well as occupational and industry education. Hafsath Hanan, Branding and PR at Success Point College, speaks about how the college maintains quality between academics and extra-curricular activities to make students happy. He said: “We organise cultural programmes, industrial visits, arts, management fests, celebrating festivals, and conduct intra-college sports tournaments as well for all-round development. We also participate in most of the inter-college tournaments and cultural and management fests.” Hanan further added: “We welcome all students, not as our business, rather, we serve them as their mentors. For students who are not able to choose the right career or lack the acumen to make the right decision independently, we guide, counsel and motivate them to choose the right career.”
As global universities are looking for intakes, this event is an ideal opportunity for students to showcase their best grades and achievements for a chance to secure and enrol in one of the top educational institutions in the world on the spot. The UAE is a centralised hub of various international universities and institutes that eliminates the need for local students to travel and study abroad, while ensuring that they get the same academic experience in the UAE. Students pursuing education at the University of Bolton, RAK (UOBRAK) have the advantage to experience different cultures under one roof. Raj Nambiar, Director, University of Bolton, Academic Centre–RAK, said: “UOBRAK continues to innovate, win accolades and foster strong linkages with the industry, all of which benefit our students. We do hope to continue with these practices with the pledge to maintain affordability through time. Through our internship opportunities, students gain real-life skills and experiences that prepare them for the corporate world.”
Courses On Offer At GETEX ABRIDGED
ACCA
B Eng (Hons) in Electrical & Electronics Engineering
B Eng (Hons) in Mechanical Engineering
B Eng (Hons) in Software Engineering
B. Tech. Aerospace Engineering
B. Tech. Mechanical Engineering
B. Tech. Mechatronics
B.Arch
B.E. Biotechnology
B.E. Chemical Engineering
B.E. Civil Engineering
B.E. Computer Science
B.E. Electrical & Electronics Engineering
B.E. Electronics and Communications Engineering
B.E. Mechanical Engineering
B.Sc Forensic Science
B.Sc Information Technology
B.Tech. Computer Science Engineering
BA (Hons) Business
BA (Hons) Business Studies
BA (Hons) Business Top-Up
BA (Hons) Business with International Business Management
BA (Hons) Degree
BA (Hons) HRM & Psychology
BA (Hons) in Business Management
BA (Hons) Law / L.L.B
Bachelor of Animation
Bachelor of Audio Engineering
Bachelor of Business Administration
Bachelor of Business Administration
Bachelor of Communication
Bachelor of Data Science
Bachelor of Filmmaking
Bachelor of Fine Arts – Animation
Bachelor of Games Development
Bachelor of Graphic Design
Bachelor of Information Technology
Bachelors of Business Administration
BS Business Administration
BS Electrical, Microelectronics, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering
B.Sc Biotechnology
B.Sc Information Systems & Mgmt.
B.Sc (Hons) (Accounting & Finance)
B.Sc (Hons) Business Management
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
B.Sc (Hons) Computing
B.Sc (Hons) Cyber Security
B.Sc (Hons) in Business Psychology
B.Sc (Hons) Psychology
B.Sc Accounting & Finance
B.Sc Business Management
B.Sc in Business Management
B.Sc in Electro-Mechanical Engineering
B.Sc in AI & Computer Science
B.Sc (Hons) Accounting & Finance
CFA
CIA
Doctorate in Business Administration
Diploma in AR & VR
Diploma in Supply Chain and Logistics Management
Executive BA (Hons) in Business Management
Executive B.Sc (Hons) Accounting & Finance
Foundation Program in Business
Foundation Program in IT
Foundation Studies
Foundations in Accountancy
Global Investment Banking Analysis Programme
Global Master of Business Administration
ICAEW
IMBA
Interior Design
IPGD Courses
M.E. Programmes
Master of Architecture
Master of AI in Business
Master of Business Administration
Master of Education (MEd)
Master of Engg. in Engg. Management
Master of Global Business
M.Sc Artificial Intelligence
M.Sc Bioinformatics
M.Sc in Computing Security
M.Sc in Electrical Engineering
M.Sc in Information Technology
M.Sc in Mechanical Engineering
M.Sc in Professional Studies
M.Sc in Service Leadership & Innovation
MBA in Engineering Management
MBA in Healthcare Management
MBA in International Business
MBA in Supply Chain, Shipping and Logistics Management
M.B.B.S
M.Sc in Service Leadership and Innovation
MBA in Engineering Management
MBA in Healthcare Management
MBA in International Business
OTHM Diploma Courses
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT
Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Business
Pearson BTEC Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Computing
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business
Pearson BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT
Ph.D in Business Law
Ph.D in Sustainable Built Environments
PhD in Sustainable Built Environments
Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Management and Leadership
Professional Accountancy
Tax courses (VAT and Corporation tax)
Young Employable Scholar Programme and many more courses
Dates- 18th and 19th June 2022
Timings-11am to 7pm
Venue- Bubble Lounge, Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre
Bringing more than a century of experience and specialisation in areas of heating and control engineering through specialty products
Supplements1 week ago
The brand is reputed for creating the best-in-class fitness regime in Dubai
Supplements1 week ago
The bottled water company is committed to creating a better wellness ecosystem in the UAE
Supplements1 week ago
Dr. Mohamed Hegazy on setting the tone for innovative engineering marvels
Supplements1 week ago
Ithra Dubai developments are acclaimed for their innovative approach in design and construction and for achieving unprecedented engineering milestones in the region
Supplements1 week ago
Living up to its billing as a provider of mesmerising solutions, Khansaheb’s has added another feather to its illustrious cap with the One Za’abeel project
Supplements1 week ago
With an exceptional mix of residential, retail, office and hospitality offerings, One Za’abeel redefines mixed-use development in Dubai owing to its avant-garde approach in architecture, engineering and design
Supplements1 week ago
Issam Galadari Chief Executive Officer Ithra Dubai on what makes One Za’abeel the latest milestone in Dubai’s relentless pursuit of innovative excellence
Supplements1 week ago