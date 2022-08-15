Revolutionising Packaging Solutions

Abdul Jebbar, Group Managing Director, Hotpack Global

The brand is creating a niche for itself worldwide

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

On the auspicious occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Abdul Jebbar, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, the world’s leading manufacturer of disposable food packaging products, has extended his heartiest congratulations to the Indian community in the UAE joining the celebration with great vigour and patriotism.

As an Indian industrialist in the UAE, Jebbar is keen on the growing momentum in the bilateral ties between the two countries. “The celebrations in the UAE mark pride, positivity and cheer especially at this time when the India-UAE bilateral relationship has entered a new phase. The UAE looks at India seriously and positive response from the country will benefit both countries and their people,” he said.

Jebbar has been living in the UAE for over 30 years developing Hotpack Global as a major player in the food packaging industry in the UAE and beyond. Hotpack Global is the industry leader in the food packaging industry in terms of market share. The company has diversified its range of food packaging products and continues to increase its product portfolio and reach. The company brings a wide range of sustainable packaging solutions to the marketplace. While embracing eco-alternatives where possible, the brand is moving towards environmentally friendly variants of plastic, which is always the better option for some products, which can be comprised of 70 per cent recycled content.

According to the Group Managing Director, the latest entrant in the packaging arena is biodegradable or compostable products. “To find real sustainable solutions, we need to take a more holistic approach instead of outright banning plastic use and washing our hands off the problem. If we want to explore real sustainable solutions, we must first understand what that entails and tackle the common misconceptions around it.”

“The most important factor in sustainable food packaging is recyclability. Products that are easiest and cheapest to recycle would be the best at minimising environmental impact. Companies are now also experimenting with reusable packaging, but its applications are limited,” he said.

Hotpack has tackled this growing issue by developing an alternative ‘bio’ range that can be recycled. Many of Hotpack’s plastic production factories can accept up to 90 per cent recycled raw material. Additionally, the company’s paper products such as a ‘Kraft Range’ also utilize 100 per cent recycled material.

“Hotpack was quick to adapt to the new normal. The company updated its packaging requirements to incorporate sustainability and hygiene into its products while maintaining performance, convenience, and low cost. We have the advantage of having multiple sites, multiple products, and available capacities to cater to the growing demand. This position has given us the edge over our competition,” Jebbar added.

“We are always ready to embrace new technologies that help us make our world a better place to live in for our children. We develop unique paper products with bio-coating that enables the paper to be fully compostable without any further treatment,” he said.

“We started in Dubai in 1995, we completed 26 years of operation expanding rapidly in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the UK and North America,” he concluded.