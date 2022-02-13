Revitalising an Active Lifestyle

Al Rawabi dairy company visions the health at the heart of its business, blending innovation and care with Nutree Boost - an ultimate meal replacement

Since its birth in 1989, Al Rawabi has had the single-minded commitment to pioneer healthier eating and living. Always synonymous with excellence and quality, the company expands across the UAE with a great variety of fresh dairy and juice products.

Al Rawabi established its presence as the first-ever company to own a farm in the heart of the Dubai desert at Al Khawaneej and pursues to lead as a responsible brand on agriculture and production.

Successful voyage

The journey as a dairy farm began with 500 imported cows, with a vision to become a market leader in fresh dairy and juice products. Today, Al Rawabi produces 350,000 litres of dairy products and 150,000 litres of juice products per day. To safeguard product quality and offer the best to the consumer, the brand allocated the dairy farm close to the dairy processing plant, which led it to deliver its dairy products from the farm to the shelves within 24 hours.

The ‘happy cows’ roam freely in Al Rawabi’s 300-acre farm, which is equipped with cooling sheds to ensure that the cows are stress-free. Moreover, on-site vets closely monitor their growth and health through an electronic ear tag.

Among the range of functional products, Al Rawabi offers Nutree Boost, a low-fat laban drink made from fresh cows, high in vitamins A and D, which is a healthy and mouthwatering drink specifically developed to contain eight hours worth of nutrients.

In addition to that, the healthy drink is rich in calcium and potassium, which helps with concentration and may help reduce blood pressure and water retention.

The recipe is simple yet delicious and contains only low-fat Laban with oats, fruit or vanilla. It is an excellent alternative to a meal, from breakfast to dinner, for those who need a boost to meet the requirements of their hectic lifestyle or who need an energy recovery phase after exercise.

Whether you are looking for a healthy supplement meal or a nutritious drink ‘on the go’, we got you covered.

The company aims to help people have a healthy lifestyle. For over 30 years, it has been their honour and privilege to serve the Nation.