Revel In Gut Vitality

Alaa Loubani, Licensed Nutritionist and Dietitian, Yakult Middle East

By Alaa Loubani Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 10:40 AM

World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) to highlight the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the dairy industry. Since then, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted all over the world.

Milk and other dairy products are essential components of a well-balanced diet. Milk has even been considered a superfood since it contains an excellent combination of protein, carbohydrate, and fat as well as a significant amount of essential nutrients that our bodies require, such as calcium, riboflavin, phosphorus, and vitamin B12.

Casein and whey are the two major proteins in milk. Both contribute to the development of lean muscle mass and the reduction of body fat. According to research and studies, diets high in milk and milk products assist in building and maintaining bone mass. This may lower the risk of developing osteoporosis and bone fractures. Milk also contains vitamin B12, riboflavin (vitamin B2), and niacin (vitamin B3), which aid in the conversion of food into energy. Vitamin B12 is also required for red blood cell maturation and optimal central nervous system function.

Milk and dairy products with fermented categories, such as yoghurt, sour cream, kefir, and Yakult fermented milk, seem to have greater health benefits. These dairy products are fermented with lactic acid bacteria or yeasts. Thus, the fermentation process extends the shelf life and nutritional value of the food while also making it easier to digest for people with allergies or intolerances. Although most cheeses and yoghurts are fermented, this does not mean that they all contain probiotics and have the same health benefits since certain strains die in the stomach acidity and do not reach the intestines alive. That is why it is crucial to look for probiotics with live or active cultures.

Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that are intended to promote digestive health and immunity by balancing the intestinal flora. Trillions of bacteria from over 1,000 different species exist in our intestines. According to studies, our gut is responsible for 70-80 per cent of our immunity. Strengthening our intestines, where all nutrients are absorbed into the body, contributes to better health and longer life.

Several studies on Lactobacillus casein strain Shirota, which is unique in Yakult fermented milk, have shown that this strain is cultured and strengthened in such a way that it reaches the intestines alive, boosts immunity, improves digestion, avoids diarrhoea and constipation, and fights infections and the occurrence of cancer cells.

