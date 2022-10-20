Repair Damaged Hair

Combining the power of 100 per cent natural hair oils and free from parabens

Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Hair is considered a crown, especially for women as it adds to their beauty and mystique. Lustrous and voluminous hair is an asset that is highly desired among women. Heat, pollution, chemical treatments, hot and humid climate makes hair dry, frizzy, and out of control. Hence, hair requires deep nourishment from essential oils and ingredients for strong and beautiful hair.

Welcome to the world of Emami, a well-known brand in the world of haircare, where Indian hair tradition and wisdom is infused with the best of ingredients from around the world. Emami, after years of research, has brought for its customers a breakthrough in hair oils. Its much sought-after product is a unique combination of seven oils that will repair hair damage. This extra ordinary oil, co-created by Indian and international hair experts, provides incredible nourishment to hair without weighing it down. This oil comes with a pleasant fragrance and can be used on all hair types. It has been proven at leading Indian and international research institute that this oil not only reduces hair fall by up to 96 per cent, it also increases hair strength and vitality to the follicles by twenty times.

Inspired by ancient Indian ingredients that have been time-tested for gorgeous strands of lustrous locks, Indian beauty rituals are no longer unattainable as Emami has transformed the hair-game for thousands across the globe. Their objective with 7 Oils in One as a brand is to provide a blend of herbal, potent, 100 per cent natural oils, which provide complete haircare solutions.

In order to look good, women indulge in hair straightening, heat styling, keratin treatment, blow drying, etc, which leads to dry and damaged hair resulting in hair loss, brittleness and many other problems. Using Emami 7 Oils in One that contains 100 per cent natural oils can help repair the hair damage caused by chemical treatments, pollution and long exposure to sun. The thick, non-greasy hair oil provides heavy nourishment making the hair strong and beautiful.