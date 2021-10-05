Renewable Energy, Reimagined

The premier sustainable energy event underlines Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of clean and renewable energy and achieve sustainability with its environmental, social and economic aspects

The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show will start today until October 7 under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability’.

The exhibition is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Spreads over more than 29,200 sq m in the northern halls and the southern halls, this year, the exhibition has attracted more than 1,200 companies from 55 countries. There are ten country pavilions: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Poland, South Korea and Chile.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, said that this year’s exhibition provides an exceptional opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to be part of the first Expo in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, and one of the first major international events since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“WETEX and Dubai Solar Show has become the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the largest such specialised exhibitions worldwide. It provides a unique opportunity for local and global organisations to showcase their products and services, exchange experiences and best practices with participants from around the world. The exhibition is also an opportunity to make deals, build partnerships, review the latest technologies and innovations, and learn about market needs in light of the increase in using clean and renewable energy in the UAE and the region,” added Al Tayer.

Tayer noted that organising the exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai is an important opportunity for exhibitors to promote their products and services and meet decision-makers and investors from around the world, to make deals and build partnerships. They can also learn about current and future projects and market needs as well as explore opportunities to take part in solar power projects and programmes in the region.

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show coincide with the 7th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) organised by DEWA and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) in collaboration with international partners under the theme ‘Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery.’ An array of officials and decision-makers from around the world will discuss sustainable development mechanisms and international cooperation to create a global green economy.

DEWA has reiterated its call for the public, specialists, university and school students to visit the exhibition and learn about the latest developments in water, conventional and renewable energy, and the environment. They will also have an opportunity to participate in specialised workshops and panel discussions with specialists in different areas of the green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development.