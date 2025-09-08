Remembering the past and jointly shaping a bright future

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. China held a grand commemoration event, attended by more than 20 foreign heads of state and government, as well as speakers of parliament and high-level representatives, the heads of international and regional organisations, the former statesmen, and international friends or their families. At this important juncture, looking back on history and recalling the hard-won peace carries profound and far-reaching significance.

The World Anti-Fascist War was the largest and most devastating global war in human history, with battles raging across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. The Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was an integral part of this global struggle. China was the first to engage in battle, fought for the longest period, and suffered the heaviest sacrifices. From the September 18th Incident in 1931 until the victory in 1945, over 35 million Chinese soldiers and civilians were killed or injured. At tremendous cost and sacrifice, China strategically supported and co-ordinated with the Allied military operations in the European and Pacific battlefields, making a historic contribution to the overall victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and to the establishment of the post-war international order.

History is the best textbook and the clearest wake-up call. Eighty years on, as we commemorate the victory and honour the fallen, we must remain clear-eyed: the world is not yet peaceful, and peace still needs to be defended. The current international situation is fraught with turbulence and uncertainty. The Middle East remains complex and sensitive, with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict inflicting severe humanitarian disasters. The world risks sliding back to the “law of the jungle.” At the same time, zero-sum thinking is resurfacing, the multilateral system is under strain, and traditional and non-traditional security challenges are becoming intertwined. Global issues such as cybersecurity and climate change are increasingly acute.

In the face of the question of where the cause of global peace should head, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Security Initiative in 2022. This initiative gave a clear answer to the question of “what kind of security concept the world needs and how countries can achieve common security”. It advocates a vision of common, comprehensive, co-operative, and sustainable security; calls for mutual respect as the fundamental guideline; upholds the principle of indivisible security; and takes the building of a community of security for all as its long-term goal. It charts a new path to security — through dialogue rather than confrontation, partnership rather than alliance, and win-win outcomes rather than zero-sum games.

China is not only the initiator of the Global Security Initiative but also its practitioner. Among the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China is the largest contributor of peacekeeping troops, playing a key role in international peacekeeping missions. On regional hotspot issues, China has consistently promoted peace and dialogue — from mediating the historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, to facilitating the UN Security Council’s adoption of its first Gaza ceasefire resolution since the latest round of conflict, to supporting a smooth transition in Afghanistan. The Global Security Initiative has provided a Chinese approach to resolving security dilemmas and has become a vivid embodiment of the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity in the security field.

For a long time, both China and the UAE have been steadfast defenders of peace at the regional and global levels. The UAE welcomes President Xi’s Global Security Initiative. The two countries work closely within multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, jointly promoting global governance towards greater fairness and equity. By advancing multilateralism instead of zero-sum rivalry, China and the UAE have contributed more stability to an unsettled world. Looking ahead, China stands ready to work with the UAE and all other countries to strengthen unity and co-operation, translate the Global Security Initiative from consensus into action, improve global governance, and uphold multilateralism. Guided by the light of history, we will illuminate the path to the future and jointly create a bright future of lasting peace and universal security.

The author is consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai. The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.