Reliable Payments Partner

LuLu Exchange provides unflinching support to the Indian diaspora in the Middle East

In an increasingly interconnected world, freedom means to have equitable access to the best things in life. For the world’s expat workers, many of whom are separated from their families, being a reason for the happiness of their loved ones is an expression of freedom that has no parallel.

Digital payment solutions that allow instant and affordable cross-border money transfer, have now made this expression readily accessible.

Technology enabled payment solutions that are seamless and convenient, help bridge families and economies, and ultimately offer freedom through financial inclusion. These solutions make us feel free and special in unique ways, especially with the promise that our hard-earned money will reach our loved ones in a safe and trustworthy environment.

As a household name in the UAE offering world-class and robust financial services, LuLu Exchange has always empathised with the emotions of the Indian diaspora to be stress-free while sending money home. Backed by an award-winning team of dedicated professionals, LuLu Exchange’s extensive network of 83 branches complement its digital solution — the LuLu Money app, in supporting the needs of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, and ultimately contributing to the economic growth of both countries.

Our cross-border payment services have made it possible for us to prioritize consumer needs and achieve near real-time transactions at the best exchange rates, while keeping transaction costs affordable and low.

The UAE has over the years, been a good friend of India, and welcomed Indians to set their home here. The country has founded several key initiates to help address the payment needs of all Indians working in the UAE, and as a responsible financial services provider, we are proud to have leveraged the full potential of these initiatives such as WPS, to contribute towards achieving the vision of financial inclusion and last-mile remittance.

On India’s 75th Independence Day, we at LuLu Exchange, convey our warmest wishes to Indians across the world and reaffirm our commitment to design the world’s most reliable, seamless, and accessible financial journeys.

Jai Hind!