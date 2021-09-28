Reliable lab testing partner

With ultra-modern facilities and equipment to provide accurate and fast analysis for a variety of industries, the standards are unparalleled

Since 2013, Qualitas Material Testing Laboratories has been providing a comprehensive range of industrial testing services for the oil and gas, food and water, wastewater, advanced products industries including environmental monitoring, inspection and sampling services. Accredited by ISO 17025, Emirates National Accreditation Services (ENAS), Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) and Global Accreditation Center for Project Management Education Programs (GAC), Qualitas carries out services at the highest standards of quality and technical compliance, maintaining the quality regulations set by the federal governments.

Qualitas’ pride is in its state-of-the-art laboratory that is equipped with the latest technologically advanced testing devices and is continuously updated to meet the demands of the industry. Another strong point is Qualitas’ expert and experienced technical team that designs and implements testing and inspection programmes customised to each client’s specific investigative requirements.

The company’s commitment to serving its clients and providing reliable results at a minimal standard turnaround time has made it one of the leading laboratory testing companies in the Middle East. Qualitas’ extensive knowledge and diverse selection of analytical techniques assure that clients receive independent fast and accurate analysis and support in a cost-efficient way. Some of the sectors Qualitas serves include:

Water and Wastewater High-quality testing, sampling and reporting services for water treatment, environmental consultant, hospitality, medical industry etc. Qualitas specialises in (but is not limited to) microbiological, chemical and legionella analysis of water.

Food Testing Nutritional monitoring, shelf-life study, analysis of migration, raw materials and finished products for adulterants and impurities etc. for agricultural and food industries. Dairy products testing, pesticide residues, chemical contaminants, microbes, and heavy metals are some of the few items.

Environmental Monitoring Qualitas houses one of the first laboratories in the UAE accredited for ‘Clean Room Validation’ by the Emirates National Accreditation Services (ENAS). Qualitas Testing Laboratories provides complete cleanroom testing, monitoring and validation services for hospitals and pharmaceuticals with certificates approved by Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (HAAD) and Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA).

Oil and Gas Testing This includes a comprehensive assortment of analytical services designed to meet hydrocarbon testing needs on products such as diesel fuels, bitumen, hydraulic oil, gear and turbine oil, lubricants, and more under a rigorous 17025 Quality Program.