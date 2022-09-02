Reliability Is The Most Important Brand Value

A total home solutions brand that symbolises excellence at all levels wishes its millions of satisfied customers on the occasion of Onam

Onam is one of the most popular festivals of Kerala and is one of the biggest celebrations of the state that fills people with gaiety and brings them together to be part of this cultural and vibrant festival.

Nikai Electronics is a brand of international repute in the region, offering a wide range of products that count up to 400 electronic and household appliances, rightfully entitling itself as a ‘total home solutions’ brand. Over the course of 25 years, Nikai Electronics has gained the trust of more than 65 million satisfied customers in over 60 countries. It also leads by example by being the winner of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA) and Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA). Nikai has also won many other accolades such as the Dubai Service Excellence Award and the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in the years 2014, 2016 and 2017. As a trail-blazing brand of the group, Nikai Electronics symbolises excellence at all levels. This excellence aligns with the exemplary vision of Paras Shahdapuri, the Chairman of Nikai Group, who believes ‘reliability’ is the most important brand value.

Nikai Group also has various warehouse setups in the UAE, including a flagship logistics hub in Dubai Investment Park, a warehouse in Jebel Ali North and a logistic facility in Umm Al Quaim. In addition to the large storage capacity provided, Nikai also offers customised and cost-effective integrated logistics solutions to clients. Not to mention, its logistics services come with the highest level of safety standards given during the cargo handling process. The latest addition to the group is Spotnik Technologies, which aids the journey of digital transformation across B2B and B2C with strong focus on AR, AI, Smart City design and a wide range of sustainability solutions, that help businesses enhance their customer journey and experience, apart from efficiently managing their resources and operations.

"Giving, sharing, loving, and celebrating together – that’s the essence of Onam. On behalf of the Nikai Group of Companies, I take great pleasure in wishing all our Malayali brethren a wonderful Onam and hope that Nikai continues to play an important role in every kitchen. Nikai range of appliances have always enjoyed a special bond with every Malayali household, and this is a bond that has been built on the premise of reliability. May this year’s Onam celebration bring more Joy to you and your family. Stay blessed and happy,” Arun Pal, VP, Sales, Nikai Group.

Onam and the state of Kerala are synonymous with the spirit of sharing and caring. The Indian state and its wonderful citizens have always been global ambassadors, given their entrepreneurial and service oriented nature. Like every year, the Nikai Group of Companies has launched a slew of products targeting the needs of the expat households — be it premium LED TVs or small kitchen appliances. On behalf of Nikai, we sincerely call upon the 'Maveli thampuran' to visit each of your homes and share his choicest blessings. Happy Onam!" Karthik Moorthy, VP, Nikai Group.