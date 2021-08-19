Reliability at its finest

Nikai Group has always had a special bond with every Keralite's household. On the eve of Onam, it has launched its premium range of webOS LED televisions

Onam, one of the most popular festivals of Kerala, marks the end of the monsoons and welcomes the harvest season. It is one of the biggest celebrations of the state that fills people with gaiety and brings them together to be part of this cultural and vibrant festival.

As a major percentage of Indians residing in the Gulf are from Kerala, Nikai joins in to celebrate this colourful occasion and wish them all a very happy Onam. Giving back is part of the Onam tradition and Nikai shares that spirit. At the heart of this successful 25-year-old enterprise lies corporate social responsibility (CSR). Nikai doesn’t leave any opportunity to extend a helping hand, especially in the event of a crisis. During the pandemic, it partnered with Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) and the Indian Consulate to repatriate Indian blue-collared workers back home through the 'Mission Vande Bharat' cause.

The company also planted half a million trees in the UAE, in association with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. Nikai is also known to be an active sponsor of the Emirates Environment Group having participated in events like the Clean Up UAE campaign. Paras Shahdadpuri, the group’s Chairman, had also spearheaded a campaign to give out Iftar meals during Ramadan. Meanwhile in the field of health, the company also teamed up with the Vision Foundation of India to fund eye operations.

Nikai continues to be an active supporter of Dubai Autism group, Al Noor Training Centre for children with special needs, and Rashid Center for the People for Determination. Throughout the years, the company has been generously contributing to different educational institutions in the UAE and NGOs in India. In 25 years, not only has Nikai witnessed unprecedented growth, it has also helped its community grow. Today, Nikai humbly offers gratitude for being a repeated recipient of the ‘Superbrand’ mantle; having over 60 million satisfied customers in two and a half decades; and an enviable line up of over 400 products across lifestyle, entertainment, personal care, home care, cooling, and refrigeration.

Shahdadpuri started Nikai with a single vision in mind — to create a world-class product at an affordable price with exceptional service. At inception, he recognised the only gap in the category that he was addressing, was ‘reliability’. Thus ‘reliability’ became the cornerstone that still continues to be the most crucial value of the brand.

Arun Pal, VP, Sales of Nikai Group says, “Giving, sharing, loving and celebrating together — that’s the essence of Onam. On behalf of the Nikai group of companies, I take great pleasure in wishing all our malayali brethren a wonderful Onam and hope that Nikai continues to play an important role in every kitchen. The Nikai range of appliances has always enjoyed a special bond with every Malayali household, and this is a bond that has been built on the premise of reliability. May this year’s Onam celebration bring more joy to you and your family. Stay safe and healthy.”

On the occasion of Onam, the company is proud to launch their top-tier range of webOS LED TVs that offer consumers an enjoyable experience with an impeccable ease of navigation from one app to another.

Commenting on the same, Karthik Moorthy, VP at Nikai Group, said: “Onam Festival and the state of Kerala are synonymous with the spirit of sharing and caring. Kerala and its wonderful citizens have always been global ambassadors when it comes to setting an example on how the state manages pandemics and disasters. This year, the Nikai group has launched a slew of products targeting the period of Onam including premium LED TV’s to refrigerators. On behalf of Nikai, we sincerely call upon the maveli thampuran to visit each of your homes and share his choicest blessings. Happy Onam!"

Based in the UAE, Nikai has direct operations in many countries such as KSA, Oman, China, and Georgia and recently expanded to Egypt as well. Nikai has emerged as a company that not only promises ‘reliability’ but also delivers it.