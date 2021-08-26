Relaxing is the new fun

Who doesn't like some pampering? A rejuvenated self is important for your body and mind to relax

The key to good health and wellness is taking care both mentally and physically. According to a recent study, the global wellness sector expanded 10.6 per cent to a $3.72 trillion market, with the spa market being a significant contributor.

Gulf countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, are pioneering a medical-wellness model, where medical travel and wellness tourism offerings are packaged together. Massive, billion-dollar new projects are marrying medical facilities, residences, hotels, retail, green building, fitness offerings and alternative/preventative medicine to provide uniquely integrative health destinations for both locals and visitors.

The region is moving beyond the generic luxury-hotel-plus-luxury-spa model to more comprehensive wellness resorts with more unique, authentic offerings. The UAE is the leading spa tourism market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), a GWI data found, and this region is second only to Sub-Saharan Africa in terms of the world’s top fastest growing spa sectors.

Spas may be run in a variety of ways; the most frequent operating model now in use in the UAE is the ‘hotel operated spa’ model, which consists of spas within hotels that are maintained by the hotel operating firm. The most luxury facilities/services are often found at hotel/destination spas. In recent years, the UAE has seen the rise of concepts such as mindfulness massage, earthing, which are traditional methods, and health coaching.

The fast-paced lifestyle of today, as well as the resultant stressors, have created a need and desire for effective relaxation to counteract these daily demands. People are seeking for miraculous therapies that will quickly revitalise them since time is of the essence.

With hotels/resorts being built at a breakneck pace and spas now seen as a “must” in properties from mid-price up, MENA’s spa industry is fast catching up to its hyper-developed hospitality market.

Aside from the aforementioned benefits, a decent spa also aids in the reduction of muscle discomfort and joint pain. After coming in from the searing heat of the UAE, you'd want to relax with a nice massage, which is only available at the many of the spa outlets in the UAE.

Benefits of undergoing through spa treatment

Lose weight: A spa can provide you with a range of weight-loss therapies. To lose weight, a slimming body wrap will come in helpful. After being bandaged in mineral socks, you'll be wrapped in a warm blanket. Cool sculpting can also be used to aid with weight reduction. It is the freezing of fat cells beneath your skin. It is suggested since you have a choice.

Healthy skin: Spas are well known for their various skin treatment choices. Exfoliation is one of the most frequent skin care treatments. Extraction of dead skin and rough cells results in smoother skin. This is how you get softer, more radiant skin. Usually, dead cells inhibit the skin from becoming smooth. Organic facials may significantly enhance the tone of your skin.

Helps reduce blood pressure: A massage treatment will help to relax the sympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for increasing blood pressure. High blood pressure is dangerous because it increases the risk of heart disease. A spa bath and a massage will both reduce your blood pressure while boosting your heart rate. It will improve your cardiovascular health by enhancing the circulatory system's performance.

Wellness, which was formerly considered a luxury, is increasingly becoming a part of everyday life — from how people work to how they travel. As the spa and wellness industry expands in the area, hotel spas will need to innovate to meet the demands of an increasingly price-conscious client base and a steady stream of new entrants. Greater financial accountability of spas will be required as part of the innovation.