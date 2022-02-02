Rediscover Romance

Enjoy unparalleled fare and revel in the beauty of the sand and sea with that special someone at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi’s All-Inclusive All-Exclusive resort offers residents and visitors the ultimate romantic escape this Valentine’s Day, from carefully curated dining experiences in ambient beachfront settings to a relaxing spa escape to a dreamy getaway for two, too good to be true. Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is the destination to find love or fall in love all over again this Valentine’s Day.

DINNER UNDER THE STARS AT MERMAID RESTAURANT

Dine by the beach under the starry nights of Saadiyat Island starting with a welcome drink, followed by a 5-course fine-dining meal with grape pairing, inclusive of unlimited select beverages and a romantic live performance. Rates start from Dh390 per couple for in-house guests and from Dh799 for walk-ins, 50 per cent off for children 12 years and below.

CANDLELIGHT DINNER ON THE ISLAND’S BEACH BOARDWALK

From the I love you’s to the I do’s, this romantic setting is the perfect way to celebrate in privacy and exclusivity. A warm welcome awaits with a red carpet covered in rose petals, together with a bouquet of roses, beverages, and savory canapés. A specially curated 5-course fine dining dinner, complete with unlimited select beverages and a duo live performance by a harpist and flutist.

Dh4,999 per couple.

A TOUCH OF AMORE AT L’OLIVO RESTAURANT

Melt hearts with authentic Italian flavours with your beloved. Rates start from Dh 300 per couple for in-house guests and from Dh799 per couple for walk-ins, 50 per cent off for children 12 years and below.

A FEAST FOR THE SENSES AT AJA RESTAURANT

Feast your eyes, hearts, and appetites with a mesmerising Teppanyaki show or delight your Far East cravings with a sensational adventure of the palates with memorable á la carte dining experiences delivering the perfect symphony of world-famous flavours and textures of the region.

Aishiteru

Teppanyaki show, Aja Restaurant

Dh 1,499 per couple

Jinsei Saiai No Hito

A la carte, Aja Restaurant

Dh 999 per couple

Added value for all dining offers: Avail 30 per cent discount voucher for Mermaid restaurant, Sunday seafood brunch with beach access 25 per cent discount in Anjana spa valid in February 2022.

ANJANA SPA’S LOVE MONTH

The largest spa on Saadiyat Island doubles as the ideal getaway for couples with a wellness experience for lovers like no other. Valentine’s Day, Couples’ Retreat package, 90 min.

Dh1,400 per couple

Valid from February 12 to 14.

Added value for in-house guests: 25 per cent discount on all couple treatments. Valid for treatments 60 min and above.

THE MOST ROMANTIC STAYCATION DESTINATION

Love is in the air! There’s no better time

to pamper yourself and your loved one

with a two-night romantic All-Inclusive

All-Exclusive stay at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island.

- Romantic All-Inclusive Stay

- Deluxe Room Rate starts from Dh1,800

- Romantic all-inclusive stay with a Valentine’s Dinner in Mermaid restaurant

- Deluxe Room Rate starts from Dh2,000

Added staycation benefits: VIP Welcome amenities. Upgrade to Deluxe Sea View. Early check in (earliest at 11 am). Late check out (Latest at 3 pm) Late check out (Latest at 5 pm) Exclusive to Suite added values (additional to above). 25 per cent discount on SPA treatments 25 per cent discount on F&B Extras.

For bookings and more information,

email or contact: reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com

+971 (2) 492 2222

www.rixos.com

*T&Cs apply