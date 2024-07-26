Redefining Your Future

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:14 AM

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 universities in the world (QS 2022) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. We are the first Russell Group University (the UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing our legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

The brand new, state-of-the-art smart campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) provides the perfect learning environment and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of our campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. Flexible study spaces ensure you have a learning environment suited to your needs and our ‘digital first’ approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai but also encourages international collaboration with students from our UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

In collaboration with Siemens, our campus has been uniquely designed to provide a world-class physical and digital experience whilst embracing sustainable practices ensuring that the university leads the way in corporate environmental responsibility and can adapt to changes in technology, learning and climate. This innovative technology will be integrated into the curriculum, spanning subject disciplines, and utilised by

industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships. From world-leading research and facilities to our forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure and industry partnerships, Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow. There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge, and support you every step of the way. Make Birmingham yours and apply today Birmingham.ac.uk/Dubai We begin,

We activate.