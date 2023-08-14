Redefining Luxury On Your Wrist

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 4:58 PM

An elegant watch on any wrist speaks volumes about the wearer. Watches have been a symbol of appreciation for time and punctuality. Though many new accessories have entered the fashion world, watches remain the single most important accessory on a wrist.

Ahsan Merchant, driven by his love for watches is the founder of MEDINI, a company that sells customised watches in the micro brand category. Merchant after being a part of the corporate world for almost two decades, leapt into the world of watches where he created his line of watches.

Merchant grew up in the city of Karachi and from an early age had a passion for watches. He was intrigued by the working mechanics of watches, and though he started his career in the corporate world, he continued to establish contacts with watch manufacturers and designers over the years. This was inculcated during the formation of his own company at the beginning of 2020.

MEDINI was introduced to the world three years ago, and ever, since, it has become a benchmark for quality watches.

Merchant took a bold step in pursuing his business in a market that was furiously competitive. The watch industry presents immense competition, but Merchant has dealt with all the challenges of his newly formed business with success.

Merchant who has lived in the UAE for several years thinks that Dubai offers exceptional ease to entrepreneurs who wish to start their own business.

MEDINI was selling watches primarily online. As the year 2020 was in the grip of an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, online sales were very

lucrative. Merchant’s keen interest in watches and his eye for detail led him to create a business where he could pursue his passion for designing watches. His philosophy behind his creation was to offer people an opportunity to buy elegant and durable watches at affordable prices. Merchant used his designs to create timeless pieces. His designs were appreciated by manufacturers in London, who collaborated with him in creating the watches.

MEDINI is unique as the company is self-funded and has evolved through Merchant’s passion for watches. With a formidable zeal, Merchant has put efforts into designing timeless pieces. Finding the right manufacturers was a difficult task, and after a lot of research, he collaborated with manufacturers who understood the philosophy behind Medini. In the end, Merchant has created a brand which is gaining popularity amongst men and women within the UAE and abroad especially in, the USA.

The two exquisite lines of watches introduced by MEDINI are Sovereign and Celeritas.

“After a few prototypes and early feedback, we arrived at the Sovereign, which you can now buy. It is a three-hand with date watch, designed in a very classic manner. It comes in thirty-eight and can be paired in over ten different combinations of colours. Seeing, a watch I had designed get manufactured and put into a wearable physical form has probably been one of the most amazing experiences of my life, and this motivated me to form my company.”

Celeritas, the second line of watches, derives its name from the Latin word that means speed. An apt name for a watch that reflects accuracy and movement of time, Celeritas is a chronograph watch with the functionality of a tachymeter-a stopwatch. Both products have gained much appreciation. Both lines can be customised according to the client’s style and taste.

The watches are available on the MEDINI website and can be viewed in detail and 360-degree shots. The customers can pick the colour and pouch, which range from tan to flamboyant red and pink. There are eight watch cover colours, each made in high-quality leather and secured by a solid brass zipper.

“I wanted to put the power of choice into the customer’s hand, where they can express their personal choices.”

MEDINI aspires to have a physical display of watches shortly. The watches are available on the MEDINI website(www.mediniwatchcompany.com).