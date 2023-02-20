Redefining Luxury And Sustainability

Made from pure herbs flowers, plant extracts essential oils and other natural substances, the brand has revolutionised healthcare with a range of products
Over the period of two decades, Trans Euro General Trading LLC has built a team of world-leading professionals from the sectors of commodities, energy, banking and financial services, legal, hospitality, sustainability and real estate. The company’s core focus in the year 2023, has been to drive growth towards agro exports through Dubai / Abu Dhabi from Russia, Spain, CIS, Brazil and major internatonal markets to the region and distribution rights for Horeca products and sales, while laying more emphasis on ESG intitiatives and the upcoming COP28 in the UAE.
Today, the group of companies consists of two trading houses, a management consulting firm and a commercial brokerage firm. Trans Euro has branched out to four countries with associate offices in those countries. Trans Euro is now venturing into wholesale distribution and food service segments, as the market is buoyant and will remain bullish ahead as per company view.
Trans Euro General Trading LLC, Dubai has signed the contract with Russian conglomerate Rusagro by entering in exports of agro products such as sunflower oil, coffee beans, wheat, meats etc. and the distribution rights for HORECA product sales in UAE and the region.
Rusagro Group is Russia’s largest vertically integrated agricultural holding company. It is currently the market leader in crop, oil, and fats production. The group’s land bank consists of 637 thousand hectares. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Rusagro’s agriculture business line is among the top three largest sugar beet producers in Russia.
Visit at Gulfood 2023
Zabeel Plaza
Russia Pavilion
Trans Euro General Trading LLC and Ocard joined hands together to launch 24ckt gold water in the purest form in a bottle, sourced 3,000 metres above the unpolluted pristine mountains of Tashkent and shipped to Dubai. The gold has been added in the finest from to enhance its value. There are no health effects linked with this product. The brand aims to cater the gold water to Michelin star restaurants and five-star deluxe hotels in the UAE to bring added value to the global customers and to enable them to stand out from their competitors.
Ocard is a company specialising in the production of high-quality natural drinking water.Currently, it manufactures OCARD, its flagship non-carbonated drinking water with particles of 24 carat edible gold and Blanc Bleu - carbonated and non-carbonated drinking water from 0.25 to 0.7 litres.
Visit at Gulfood 2023
Zabeel Plaza
Al Mustaqbal New Hall
For more information please visit www.transeurogroup.net
Made from pure herbs flowers, plant extracts essential oils and other natural substances, the brand has revolutionised healthcare with a range of products
Indian master baker T.K. Khaleel’s 16-year-old versatile sourdough recipe is now safeguarded at Puratos sourdough physical library in Brussels
The group plans to explore new business opportunities for exponential growth at Gulfood 2023
Polypipe Middle East’s internationally accredited Terrain Above Ground Drainage was selected as the perfect water management solution for the world’s most luxurious resort: Atlantis The Royal
Your health and lifestyle depend on the quality of the indoor air you are exposed to
The Japanese technology leader ensures clean air indoors without compromising on quality
Sara Hollis, Principal, The American School Of Creative Science Nad Al Sheba, highlights the charity initiatives held by the school that teach students the value of giving back to the society and the influence their deeds may have on others’ lives
The school places a high priority on students’ well-being and emphasises that when students are fully supported and free to concentrate on their academics, they achieve their highest potential