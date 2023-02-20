Redefining Luxury And Sustainability

The company started its journey 20 years ago in the UAE, with a team of energy and commodity industry veterans, to play a role in the growing consulting and brokerage market

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 10:16 AM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 10:18 AM

Over the period of two decades, Trans Euro General Trading LLC has built a team of world-leading professionals from the sectors of commodities, energy, banking and financial services, legal, hospitality, sustainability and real estate. The company’s core focus in the year 2023, has been to drive growth towards agro exports through Dubai / Abu Dhabi from Russia, Spain, CIS, Brazil and major internatonal markets to the region and distribution rights for Horeca products and sales, while laying more emphasis on ESG intitiatives and the upcoming COP28 in the UAE.

Today, the group of companies consists of two trading houses, a management consulting firm and a commercial brokerage firm. Trans Euro has branched out to four countries with associate offices in those countries. Trans Euro is now venturing into wholesale distribution and food service segments, as the market is buoyant and will remain bullish ahead as per company view.

Trans Euro General Trading LLC, Dubai has signed the contract with Russian conglomerate Rusagro by entering in exports of agro products such as sunflower oil, coffee beans, wheat, meats etc. and the distribution rights for HORECA product sales in UAE and the region.

Rusagro Group is Russia’s largest vertically integrated agricultural holding company. It is currently the market leader in crop, oil, and fats production. The group’s land bank consists of 637 thousand hectares. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Rusagro’s agriculture business line is among the top three largest sugar beet producers in Russia.

Trans Euro General Trading LLC and Ocard joined hands together to launch 24ckt gold water in the purest form in a bottle, sourced 3,000 metres above the unpolluted pristine mountains of Tashkent and shipped to Dubai. The gold has been added in the finest from to enhance its value. There are no health effects linked with this product. The brand aims to cater the gold water to Michelin star restaurants and five-star deluxe hotels in the UAE to bring added value to the global customers and to enable them to stand out from their competitors.

Ocard is a company specialising in the production of high-quality natural drinking water.Currently, it manufactures OCARD, its flagship non-carbonated drinking water with particles of 24 carat edible gold and Blanc Bleu - carbonated and non-carbonated drinking water from 0.25 to 0.7 litres.

