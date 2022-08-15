Redefining Excellence

Neelivethil Rajeev, Managing Director,ESPA for Middle East and SAARC countries

ESPA has been recognised across the Middle East under the leadership of Neelivethil Rajeev for constant innovation, service, product quality and proximity to the customer

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The UAE continues to persist as one of the most positive and growth-oriented markets globally. The country with its business-friendly environment, strategic location and world-class infrastructure is well-positioned for tremendous growth across sectors, thereby opening new avenues for companies doing business. Spanish multinational corporation ESPA stands tall as one such organisation that has benefitted from the bounty of this big-hearted nation. At ESPA, creativity and research are essential to achieve the level of excellence imposed by the market and to offer inventive products that meet the needs of today’s customers that demand technological equipment and guarantee a sustainable treatment of energy resources. The unique selling point (USP) for the company has always been competitive pricing, technical competence and effective after-sales service.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE

Neelivethil Rajeev, Managing Director at ESPA, is a businessman with many success to his credit. Creative strategies and unique positioning has been the success of this business magnate in the UAE for the past 30 years. He is an active and a regular face in many professional and business circles. Known for his leadership skills and friendly attitude, Rajeev is the UAE Ambassador for the Indian International Federation of Interior Designers and Architects (IFI), which is the US-based apex body with over 250,000 members globally and the singular world federation for the discipline’s design communities, policymakers, experts, enthusiasts and chapters. He is also the National Vice-President (Trade) of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), which is an umbrella body of 8,500 architects, interior designers and trade members from India. Rajeev is the Honorary Advisor for National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a not-for-profit public limited company, set up by Ministery of Finance, Government of India as a PPP model with aims to promote skill development by catalysing creation of large quantity of skill manpower. He is also the Director and International Chair of the Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC), which is the Apex Sector Skill Council for the Plumbing Industry. In recognition for his service of 30 years in the region, Rajeev was also honoured with the coveted Golden Visa, the long-term residency visa awarded by the UAE government. Rajeev’s visionary leadership and managerial skills have contributed greatly to the company’s success in the market. Under his guidance, ESPA was able to establish a major presence in key projects in the Middle East such as the Sky View Towers, City Walk, Vida Residence, Jumeirah Gate, Mira Oasis, and Al Falah Villas, Arabian Ranches, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and many more. Other new project in the pipeline to enter the market is Arada and ongoing projects are Ciel Tower, Al Wasl Tower, La Mer etc.

A PROMISING FUTURE

Dubai has become a haven for business and the security provided by the Rulers have enabled the country as one of the best nations to invest. Today, Dubai has reached the same efficiency as the pre-pandemic era with tourism booming immensely. Rajeev believes that the most striking part of the country is the numerous strategies that have been formu- lated for the future-based economy. The UAE Centennial 2071 that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims at investing in the future generations, by preparing them with the skills and knowledge needed to face rapid changes and to make the UAE the best country in the world by the next centennial in 2071. The UAE Centennial 2071 is based on four pillars — The Fifty Economic Plan that was launched by the Ministry of Economy for building a future-focused economy, the Emirates Blockchain Strategy that was launched in 2018 with the objective of harnessing and capatalising on advanced technologies, the UAE’s Green Growth Strategy, which aims to achieve sustainability in social, economic and environmental sectors.

Lastly, the UAE strategy for Fourth Industrial Revolution that aims to strengthen the country’s position as a global hub for the next industrial revolution.

ESPA sees tremendous potential in Dubai to tap into newer markets and network under the positive ecosystem promoted by the UAE. The brand is now foraying its way into new markets and plans to increase its footprint in the UAE by considering new investments in the country for product upgrades and new product launch. Sustainability and energy saving are the focus of ESPA for the next decade. Elaborating on the same, Rajeev said: “This would be our way of showing our gratitude to the government for its investor-friendly policies.”

MESSAGE FOR THE INDIAN DIASPORA

On the occasion of the 76th India Independence Day, I wish all my fellow Indians in the UAE and all around the world, the joy that only freedom can offer. May you celebrate ‘Indianess’ in everything you choose to do.

