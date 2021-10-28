Reap the benefits of Dominica

Considered to provide one of the best programmes, don’t miss out on its myriad opportunities — onshore and offshore

By Alexandra Botsiou Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 12:32 PM

Since 1993, Dominica has been welcoming foreign investors to become citizens of the island with full rights by making an economic contribution to a government fund and since 2015, via investment in Government approved real estate options. Known as the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), successful applicants unlock a wealth of benefits including increased travel freedom to over 160 countries and territories, and the ability to pass citizenship down to future generations. Over the last four years, Dominica has been ranked as the best destination for second citizenship by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine. Furthermore, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CBIU) had introduced a remote filing process since the Hurricane Maria period and all filing during the COVID era has proved swift and smooth.

The entry level for the CBI Programme is US$100,000 for the Government Fund and US$200,000 for the Real Estate option. Both are cost-effective solutions and the programme has changed the lives of many persons around the globe. Recently, enhancements were brought to the programme by redefining the qualification dependents, granting the possibility to add siblings, who are aged below 25 years, of the main applicant or of their spouse, and granting the possibility of adding new dependents at the post naturalisation period.

Post Citizenship support services are available to all newly adopted citizens — driving licence, tax, and social security registrations are just to name a few. Sophisticated investors, who do not choose the jurisdiction for the international mobility the citizenship offers, may opt for advantageous tax and estate planning solutions

Dominica also runs a very successful ship and yacht registry. Registering a Vessel under the Commonwealth of Dominica is efficient, straightforward and cost-effective. Dominica Maritime Registry provides the client administrative and technical support throughout the complete process. The registry offers owners cost-effective vessel registration with no tonnage tax or size restrictions. Dominica Maritime Registry has many convenient international locations to process registrations quickly and electronically to maintain cost-effectiveness. One of the main advantages it offers to the owners, is to allow private yachts to charter out for a period of up to 84 days. This will allow yacht owners the ability to recoup some of the operational costs associated with ownership. This chartering privilege exempts the yacht from having to be registered as a commercial yacht. The registry also provides a free self-inspection programme to help yacht owners ensure safety on their craft. Dominica International Maritime Registry offers technical and statutory services to their fleet of vessels. Their global network of inspectors and surveyors allows for easy survey coordination at competitive pricing.

— Alexandra Botsiou, Attorney at law – Vardikos & Vardikos, www.vardikos.com

Head of the Marine Department at the Consulate of the Commonwealth of Dominica www.dominicaconsulate.com