Realm of Nutritious Culinary

Sankha Biswas,CEO,Nutridor Ltd

Nutridor’s Abevia is warming up to showcase the innovations in the dairy industry at Gulfood 2022 with its range of healthy options

The quest for healthy dairy products has come up with a myriad solution to address consumers’ interest in lowering their sugar intake. Keeping on the lines with the same, Nutridor, a venture of TGI Group, embracing its presence in international markets for four decades of excellence around three continents, introduced the dairy brand, Abevia.

Armed with a tagline, ‘Add Abevia, add goodness to life’, and years of expertise, the dairy brand operates on Nutridor’s diversified portfolio and resilient product offering, coupled with value-added variety across all socio-economic segments, which add to its uniqueness.

Participating for the fourth consecutive year in the Gulfood, Nutridor is ready to showcase its product portfolio to the consumers that bridges the gap between taste, health and affordability at hall no. 5, stand A5-19. This year’s event will see a tasty innovation from the brand’s end, meeting the nutritional requirements.

Ashfaque Shaikh,Brand and Marketing Manager,Nutridor Dairy Manufacturing LLC

Ashfaque Shaikh, Brand and Marketing Manager, Nutridor, believes that it is the most important event of the year for food professionals looking to source the latest products and gauge market developments.

“Gulfood has been a stepping stone in carving a success story in context to Abevia’s presence in the region in a short span. The brand has seen a significant growth in its market share,” Shaikh said.

Abevia’s UAE portfolio includes evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Internationally, the brand includes a wide variety of products ranging from drinking yoghurt, and dairy ingredients like butter, ghee, skim and whole milk powders, mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental cheese and paneer. Each product tastes their respective dishes’ and continues to win over fans from all over the globe.

Ankit Dubey,General Manager MEA,Nutridor Dairy Manufacturing LLC

According to GM Ankit Dubey, Abevia evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk are produced from the best of milk ingredients sourced from Europe and New Zealand. The uniqueness of Abevia evaporated milk is its low cholesterol formula, no added sugar or preservatives, a rich source of protein and natural milk taste. The presence of vitamins and calcium in Abevia evaporated milk further adds to the nutritional need for a healthy and tasty dairy product. This means the next helping of kheer made with Abevia is richer, tastier and guilt-free.

Abevia’s range of milk products is an ideal companion for preparing culinary delights as well, right from concocting a great cup of tea or coffee to adding zest to festive delights such as a sizzling pot of mutton biryani or a thickened gravy of palak paneer.

Shifting away from sugar is increasingly becoming a popular option among the millennials and health-conscious consumers seeking nutritional products that prioritise health. Speaking about the brand ethos, Shaikh said: “Innovation is a key focus of Nutridor. Our investments in R&D for over 25 years have helped us meet the changing demands of consumers. We put science before profits, thereby making healthy food available to everyone and not just the affluent society, which has resulted in our brand rating high on quality and nutritional benefits while keeping a check on our price points.”

With Abevia, nutritional needs are in safe hands. Its products are a result of years of research, which has gone behind developing the final and great tasting product. The brand is synonymous with great quality products in all the markets they have ventured into. Intending to provide good quality products with a promise of nutritional benefits at an affordable price,

Nutridor Abevia entered the UAE market in 2019. Adhering to the quality standards, the brand has become a smart choice for those who strive to provide the best for their families because it cares about customers’ health and well-being.

Nutridor is well-prepared to seize opportunities and build on the right portfolio of products and brands to serve its consumers meaningfully across a balanced array of geographies. There has been a steady increase in distribution numbers of the brand. It is currently available in all major retail hypermarkets and supermarkets across the UAE.

“Preparing for tomorrow is the business of today, for every person at every age for our own home. With our commitment to social and economic progress and passion for bringing health through food to as many people as possible, we will continue to generate profitable and sustainable growth now and for many years to come. We are continuously expanding our distribution across channels to serve our customers in every corner of the UAE. Currently, our focal point is to increase our diverse reach in the Middle East and Africa region,” said Sankha Biswas, CEO at Nutridor Ltd.

