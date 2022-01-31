Ready to Shine

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, confers degrees at a ceremony in Expo 2020 Dubai

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) recently graduated the ‘Class of Al Wasl Dome’ during its 11th convocation ceremony hosted in the iconic centrepiece of Expo 2020 Dubai. The event was held in the presence and under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. The spectacular ceremony saw the graduates of 2021 take to the stage in the central hub of the world’s biggest international cultural gathering. Sheikh Nahayan conferred degrees on 406 students representing the university’s four faculties of management; architecture and interior design; communication, arts and sciences; and engineering, applied science and technology. The graduating class took the name of the Al Wasl Dome, in celebration of the unique setting for this year’s historic event.

Presiding over the ceremony were Marcy Grossman, Canadian Ambassador to the UAE; Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, University Chancellor; Prof. Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor and members of the University Board of Trustees, including Abdulla Mohd Obaidallah, Member of the Board of Directors for Emirates Investment and Development, Charles Sousa, former Minister of Finance for Ontario, Canada Board Member — Magellan Community Charities.

In his convocation address, Sheikh Nahayan acknowledged the tremendous achievements of the graduates and emphasised the important role of education in building a peaceful and prosperous society. Reflecting on the staging of the event at Expo 2020 Dubai, he encouraged the graduates to take forward the mission set by the global gathering; to share knowledge, promote communication and cooperation, and to build international bonds based on tolerance and coexistence.

Addressing the audience, Al Ghandi congratulated the graduates and paid tribute to the leaders of the UAE for their wisdom and foresight, for connecting the world through Expo 2020 Dubai, and in recognition of the nation’s remarkable achievements in the past 50 years. He thanked Sheikh Nahayan for his ongoing guidance and support for the university, pledging its commitment to advance even further in the 50 years to come.

Speaking on behalf of the University, Prof. Chelli said: “We take great pride in our graduates’ success, and we trust that this university will be a source of great pride for you, as you move forward in your careers. Thanks to the exceptional talent and dedication of our faculty, and staff, this year CUD has been recognised among the top 2 per cent of universities worldwide — an outstanding achievement for such a young university. I encourage all of you graduating today to realise the value of your university experience, and to use your education to make your own meaningful contribution to society.”

Dr. Davide Contu

Assistant Professor

Faculty of Management, Canadian University Dubai

What new opportunities and challenges do you foresee for the graduates of the future? Could you share some details on the courses that can prepare learners for the workplace of tomorrow?

From the discussions with MBA employers, it has emerged to be of paramount importance to master communication, leadership and negotiation skills, in a work environment expected to be more and more characterised by teams collaborating from across different parts of the world and a greater degree of digital operations. Our MBA courses at Canadian University Dubai take these challenges into account, to better prepare the leaders of tomorrow.

Defining your Future

Studying at Canadian University Dubai equips students with the necessary tools to excel and shine

Selecting a university for your graduate studies is a career-defining decision. At Canadian University Dubai (CUD), we provide our students with the unique opportunity to study a Canadian curriculum in an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, research, and a non-conventional approach.

What sets us apart is our commitment to quality and accreditation, our world-class faculty, the flexibility of our programmes, and our growing network of high-ranking alumni. With a reputation for academic excellence, Canadian University Dubai is licensed to award degrees by the UAE Ministry of Education — Higher Education Affairs. We are also ranked in the top two per cent of universities worldwide and top four in the UAE according to the QS World University Rankings 2022, attracting industry recognition and partnerships from leading international professional bodies and partners . Committed to providing students with an international academic experience grounded in an appreciation and respect for the diverse culture and values of the UAE, CUD is the best place to learn, innovate, and explore. Our MBA accredited concentrations are industry-informed and taught by a world-class faculty from diverse backgrounds that takes pride in bringing their innovative teaching styles and philosophies to our classrooms.

Our graduate studies faculty are all PhD holders with qualifications from leading international institutions. Lessons are taught in the evenings and during weekends, and students have the option of taking breaks between courses to manage personal and professional commitments.

As a student-centred university, you will have the opportunity to network and build relationships with peers from public and private sectors, as well as a wide range of industries across the UAE, giving you the tools required to excel in a modern business world.

Testimonial

Kinza Khan

First year Public Relations student

Canadian University Dubai

It all started with the dream of going to Canada and building a future.

I walked into the City Walk campus and knew CUD was where I wanted to be. Fast-forward to now, and I have settled into a world of new opportunities, diversity, and hope. What I admire most about CUD is that it’s homely, from the faculty to our students and alumni — we’re all one family.”