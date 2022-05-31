Reaching for the top

Shanid bin Mohammed CEO and Founder at JBS Group of Companies on the multiple personalised services being provided under one roof
Emirates Stars Hospitality specialises in providing quality services that every guest deserves. The group ensures that all its hotel and hotel apartments are situated in magnificent locations, which is one of the factors that make it stand out. Bhatti said: “We ensure that our guests always have a wonderful and pleasant stay with us. Giving our full dedication and working hard on every milestone creates a path to success. Putting up a limitless effort to meet the needs and expectations of our guests and satisfying them is what drives us every day. Emirates Stars strives to broaden its capacity and is continuously improving its facility to be the best choice for our valued guests.”
With the support of Sheikh Abdulrahman Nasser J M Al Thani, Chairman of Emirates Stars Group, the brand ensured the business stability during the pandemic. The organisation was motivated by its core values, which enabled them to assist their employees and business operations. Bhatti said: “We are optimistic that our business will continuously surpass the pandemic. We also assisted our corporate partners in ensuring continued support for their room requirements, guest safety and complying with health protocols is our utmost priority during this unprecedented situation.”
Speaking about the ethos of the brand, Bhatti said that the word ‘Give up’ is not in the vocabulary of Emirates Stars Hospitality. “Many business entities have gone through a lot of difficulties. Some failed and gave up, but most became even stronger. Our team believes that we can surpass all challenges in any aspect of this industry through teamwork. Life is full of trials and errors, and our company doesn’t limit itself on what it can offer but is also eager to constantly improve on its performance,” said Bhatti.
Emirates Stars has been on a constant upward trajectory as it has received awards and has been acknowledged on its performances. “The biggest achievements is continuously progressing towards its goal and satisfying our guests. We ensure that we provide them with quality product and services. A happy customer always leads to successful business. Mistake or failures may come along the way, but it is important to learn how to raise and improve business objectives,” said Bhatti. He added that the group aims to improve its brand entity, enhance its services and set up new branches. “We are always positive that we will achieve our target. We are also looking forward to making Emirates Stars Hospitality become well-known internationally in the near future,” concluded Bhatti.
