Ramasawmy & Ramasawmy Co Ltd (RRCL): Building Mauritius with Quality, Integrity and Long-Term Vision

Founded in 1995, Ramasawmy & Ramasawmy Co Ltd, AKA as RRCL has evolved from a small family business into one of Mauritius’ most respected construction firms. Established by the late Sanmoorgum Ramasawmy and his son, Kassoo Pillay Ramasawmy best known as Colen Ramasawmy in the construction industry, the company began with modest projects for Mauritius Telecom before steadily expanding into public infrastructure and private developments.

Following his father’s passing in 2001, Colen Ramasawmy assumed full responsibility for the company, overseeing everything from contract management to on-site execution. “From the day we sign a contract, we are fully committed & invested, and there is no compromise on quality of deliverables and/or integrity,” he says. By the mid-2000s, the company entered large-scale residential projects and hotel renovations, completing major works for leading hospitality groups such as Sun Resorts, Naïade ( now LUX ), Attitude, Verandah Group Resorts, Cenizaro resorts, Sofitel Accor group among others, cementing its reputation for excellence.

Over nearly three decades, RRCL has delivered more than 100 projects, including luxury villas, commercial buildings, clinics, and national housing developments. Today, the company is active across most of Mauritius’ major smart city projects, including Anahita, Valriche, Azuri, Moka Smart City, ENL Properties, and Mont Choisy smart city. Its strongest reputation lies in high-end villa construction, where clients value precision, durability, and long-term performance.

Operations Director Pazani Moothoo Curpen and Director Ritesh Appadoo have played key roles in strengthening systems and innovation. The company is the only contractor in Mauritius using Procore, a leading global project management platform, providing real-time oversight on quality, safety, and cost control. Sustainability is central to its strategy, with the use of eco-blocks, reusable formwork, reflective coatings, and waste-reduction protocols.

“Our projects are built to last, and so are our relationships,” notes Ritesh Appadoo. With a growing focus on climate resilience, digital tools, and collaboration with international investors, particularly from the UAE, RRCL continues to help shape Mauritius into a modern, resilient, and future-ready economy.