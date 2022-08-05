Raising The Bar

Syam P. Prabhu the UAE-based consultant has been paving way for business setups in the country with a highly efficient team and best-in-business processes
The company breaks new ground in local manufacturing and industrial innovation
The UAE government envisions the industrial sector playing an increasingly vital role in the country’s economic transformation. ‘Operation 300bn’ aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP from Dh133 billion to AED 300 billion by 2031. Part of this vision is to support the growth of national industries and enhance their global competitiveness.
As one of the largest manufacturing businesses in the UAE and a strong supporter of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, Ducab has supplied cable solutions to flagship projects in the UAE and beyond. Local customers include the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro, Emirates Palace, Burj Al Arab, #Expo2020 Dubai, Dubai Airport, Atlantis The Palm and Yas Marina Circuit.
Internationally, Ducab products are today exported to 45 markets across the Gulf, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Exports cover approximately 60 per cent of overall production, a proportion that has expanded significantly in the last few years. The biggest markets outside the GCC are Hong Kong and India, while Maldives has emerged as a new and growing market for Ducab.
The renewable energy sector represents one of the most exciting new opportunities for Ducab’s cable solutions. Ducab’s line of SolarBICC cables cater specifically to the solar energy sector and was selected for two of the region’s largest solar power generation projects, including the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai and Shams 1 in Abu Dhabi.
Ducab scores 93.7 per cent on ICV and supports In-Country Value (ICV) efforts in the manufacturing sector to promote collaboration amongst local industry players and facilitate local goods and services procurement. Ducab works with leading partners across the UAE industrial value chain such as EGA, KIZAD, and Borouge, while acquiring many of their requirements from UAE-based organisations. Apart from the direct injection of money into UAE’s economy that would otherwise go into imports, such efforts also support local job creation and local talent-hiring and training as the foundation for more sustainable development.
