Qatar sets sight on economic diversification

A night view of Lusail City with winter wonderland and Crescent Tower in the background.

Qatar’s economy has undergone a significant expansion in recent years and its GDP should expand at a pace roughly in line with the Gulf average. The economy is expected to grow slightly to an average of 1.9% in 2025, reaching 5.8% in 2025 and 7.9% in 2026, primarily driven by increased gas production capacity. The non-oil GDP sector is anticipated to stay strong at 2.3% in 2024, supported by new infrastructure projects, expanding manufacturing sector, and rapidly growing tourism industry. This momentum is anticipated to strengthen further, reaching 3.4% growth in 2025-2026. The hydrocarbon sector is expected to remain at 1.5% in 2024 due to capacity constraints, but a significant boost is anticipated between fourth quarter of 2025 and 2027 with the North Field expansion.

In its latest report Standard Chartered said Qatar is poised to double the size of its economy by 2031, as it restores government revenues to pre-2014 oil price shock levels. The recovery is attributed to Doha’s strategic positioning in the global energy market and its ongoing efforts toward economic diversification.

Qatar, currently the world’s sixth-largest gas producer and holder of the third-largest gas reserves, has effectively leveraged rising hydrocarbon prices and a surge in global energy demand, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Social development is another core focus, with high levels of government funding and private investment being placed in the healthcare and education sectors.

LONG-TERM TRENDS (%)

Sources: The IMF, World Bank and Focuseconomics 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Real GDP growth 1.9 5.8 7.9 3.5 1.6 Hydrocarbon growth 1.5 12.0 16.1 4.8 0.2 Non-hydrocarbon growth 2.1 2.2 2.6 2.6 2.6 Inflation 1.4 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 Population growth 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5

NUMBERS MATTER

$78,845: Projected GDP per Capita for 2025

$61.5 Billion: Estimated central bank reserves in 2025

Strengths

> Net external creditor due to large stock of foreign assets > World’s third largest gas reserves Sectors to Watch • Energy • Tourism • Real Estate

• Construction