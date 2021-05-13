Putting service before self

At this time last year, the world was paying its respects to frontline essential workers for their efforts in reducing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this has not changed. Covid-19 has reinforced the need for investment in nursing jobs, education, leadership. Nurses have been severely affected by constant interaction with patients, both physically and mentally. It has caused significant stress and burnout that ICN refers to as 'mass traumatisation' of the global nursing workforce and called on governments to support nurses and address these issues. Without nurses, the world cannot win battles against outbreaks.

The UAE government has set up a dedicated portal known as the 'Frontline Heroes Office' aimed at raising awareness of their key role played by the frontline workers during crises and emergencies, recognising their efforts and acknowledging their sacrifices and looking after their needs and addressing their priorities. The office provides scholarships to children of frontline workers under the Hayyakum Programme and higher education for both the workers themselves and their children. By developing solid nursing workforces, countries can achieve the triple impact of improving health, promoting gender equality and supporting economic growth.

American Hospital Dubai (AHD), one of the premier hospitals in the UAE, is celebrating International Nurses' Day this year with splendour. It acknowledges the pivotal role that the nursing department plays in its patient success rates. AHD maintains a nurse leadership model that aims to build a connection between clinical and care competence in nurses so that the principal patient-nurse relationship remains at the heart of its healthcare system.

AHD is multicultural in its DNA, just as the UAE is. It embraces a diverse body of nurses for the comfort of their patients. With nationalities from across the globe, AHD wants its patients to feel at home and be able to effectively communicate any issues they face.

Nursing plays a vital yet challenging role in the health care delivery model. It is a physically and mentally exhausting, but most satisfying job on humanitarian grounds. The UAE and the world appreciate nurses because they are dedicated to the wellbeing of all those who seek their care, truly putting the needs of others be- fore their own.