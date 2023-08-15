Pushing The Boundaries of Space Exploration

by Issac John Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM

India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 epitomizes the South Asian nation’s resolve to unlock the Moon’s secrets and push the boundaries of space exploration.

Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14, Chandrayaan-3, which seeks to build on the success of its predecessors — Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 — entered into lunar orbit on August 5. The next day the orbiter was placed at a distance of 14,000 km from the Moon and 4,313 km closest. From there it was lowered again twice and is expected to come within 100km of the moon on August 16. On the 17th, the lander module and rover will separate from the propulsion module and then try to land on the Moon after getting within 30 km of the moon. The landing on the Moon will be on August 23 after a journey of 40 days, in contrast to Apollo 11, which touched the lunar surface in just four days on July 20, 1969.

CONTROLLED SOFT LANDING

If successful, India will be the first country to perform a controlled soft landing on the yet unexplored terrains of the South Pole. The mission will also go down in space history as the fourth to achieve a soft landing on the Moon after the US, the former Soviet Union, and China. The mission, covering the distance between Earth and the Moon estimated at 384,400 kilometers on average, aims to unravel the Moon’s mysteries, conduct advanced research, and pave the way for further missions. With its advanced technology, improved design, and carefully planned trajectory, the mission aims to achieve a successful lunar landing and conduct groundbreaking scientific research.

IMPROVED VERSION

Chandrayaan-3 is designed to be an improved version of its predecessor, with a focus on achieving a smooth and successful landing on the moon’s surface. While the exact speed of Chandrayaan-3 can vary throughout its mission due to different phases, it generally requires a considerable velocity to break free from Earth’s gravitational pull and enter lunar orbit successfully. Data show that historically over 40 per cent of Moon missions have failed. If we consider only those missions which involved a robotic lander (a spacecraft performing a controlled landing on the lunar surface), the failure rate sharply increases to over 60 per cent. The failure rates of ‘sample return’ missions, which collect samples from the moon and bring them back to the earth, is even higher at 67 per cent as such missions are complex and riskier. So, the widely expected success of Chandrayaan-3 can have several positive implications for the space technology sector, both for India and the rest of the world. These include technological advancement, scientific discoveries, international collaboration, economic opportunities, and inspiration and education.

SHOWCASE OF EXPERTISE

The success of the mission would demonstrate India's technological capabilities in space exploration and contribute to the advancement of space technology. It would showcase India's expertise in areas such as lunar landing, rover operations, and data analysis, which can be leveraged for future missions and collaborations.

The success of the mission would lead to new discoveries and insights about the Moon's geology, mineral resources, and potential for future human exploration. This knowledge can benefit not only India but also the global scientific community. The mission’s success will foster international collaboration in space exploration. It can attract partnerships with other countries and space agencies, leading to joint missions, sharing of resources and expertise, and collaborative research. This can accelerate technological advancements and scientific discoveries in the space sector globally while creating economic opportunities for India and the rest of the world. It can stimulate the growth of the domestic space industry, including manufacturing, research, and development, and help attract foreign investment and partnerships, leading to job creation, technology transfer, and economic growth.

A SOURCE OF NATIONAL PRIDE

Above all, Chandrayaan-3 can inspire and educate the younger generation, fostering interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields while encouraging more students to pursue careers in space research and exploration, leading to a skilled workforce and future innovation in the space technology sector. Indeed, ISRO’s latest endeavour would be a source of national pride for India, showcasing its scientific and technological achievements on a global stage. It can enhance India's soft power and international reputation, positioning the country as a leader in space exploration and technology.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 can also contribute to space diplomacy efforts. It can strengthen India's relationships with other countries and space agencies, leading to collaborations in space research, technology sharing, and joint missions. This can foster international cooperation and peaceful use of outer space.

SOUTH POLE CHALLENGES

What makes Chandrayaan-3 exceptional is that no country has ever landed a rover on the South Pole of the Moon as the task poses technological challenges. Landing a rover on the Moon's South Pole is a complex task. The region has rugged terrain, deep craters, and uneven surfaces, making it difficult to find a suitable landing site. Additionally, the South Pole region experiences long periods of darkness and extreme temperature variations, which pose challenges to the rover's operations and survival.

The South Pole of the Moon has been relatively unexplored compared to other regions. Most lunar missions have focused on the equatorial regions, where the Apollo missions landed. The South Pole region offers unique scientific opportunities, such as the possibility of water ice in permanently shadowed craters, but it requires specialised missions and technology to explore.

According to space technology experts, exploration missions, especially those involving rovers, are expensive and require significant resources. Countries need to prioritize their space exploration goals based on scientific objectives, technological capabilities, and available funding. So far, other regions of the Moon have been given higher priority due to their historical significance or scientific value.

COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS

Space exploration is often a collaborative effort between countries. While some countries have expressed interest in exploring the South Pole of the Moon, there has been limited international cooperation specifically focused on this region. Collaborative efforts can help share the costs, risks, and expertise required for such missions. There are plans for future missions to the Moon's South Pole by other countries too. NASA's Artemis programme aims to land astronauts near the South Pole by 2024, which could pave the way for future robotic missions.

India's space programme has indeed made significant progress over the years, leading up to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Here is an overview of the journey so far:

THE JOURNEY SO FAR

Chandrayaan-1 (2008): India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, successfully reached the Moon's orbit and conducted various scientific experiments. It discovered evidence of water molecules on the lunar surface.

Mars Orbiter Mission (2013): India's Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan, successfully entered Mars' orbit, making India the first country to achieve this on its first attempt. It provided valuable data on the Martian atmosphere and surface.

Chandrayaan-2 (2019): Chandrayaan-2 was India's second lunar mission, aiming to land a rover on the Moon's South Pole. While the lander Vikram experienced a hard landing and lost communication, the orbiter component of the mission is still operational and continues to provide valuable data.

