Pushing Into Green Mobility Mode in the UAE

With a wide range of hybrid and electric, the brand is committed to making green mobility accessible to customers and powering the UAE’s sustainability mission

Al-Futtaim Automotive was one of the pioneers in alternate propulsion in the region when we launched Hybrid Electric Vehicles in the UAE in 2008 with Al-Futtaim Toyota. We continue to provide several alternative powertrains such as Toyota, Lexus, Volvo and Polestar.

As an organisation driven by a customer-centric approach, we are now once again leading the way in fulfilling the rising customer demand for green mobility solutions through an exceptional range of hybrid and electric vehicles being introduced into the region, from luxury high-performance EVs to hybrid frontrunners. The focus on sustainability is also led and inspired by the UAE’s vision of leading in sustainable developments worldwide.

For example, with Volvo, we offer the Volvo XC40 Recharge compact SUV and the C40 Recharge compact Crossover in the UAE, both of which feature fully electric powertrains. Recently, Al-Futtaim Toyota showcased its ground-breaking, environment-friendly technology with the new-generation Toyota Mirai, making its UAE debut as the official car of the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Powered by hydrogen, the cutting-edge Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) offers a 100 per cent electric driving experience with best-in-class efficiency and zero emissions. Earlier this year, we announced our partnership with the Polestar — a pure, progressive, performance luxury EV brand committed to sustainability. The brand is progressing to deliver a climate neutral car by 2030 and to be a fully climate neutral company by 2040. We brought the brand to the UAE in Q1 2022 with the introduction of the Polestar 2 premium performance compact hatchback.

“We’re seeing significant growth in demand for EV as customers are starting to adopt and embrace the new technology. Rising fuel costs and a growing awareness of the dangers of climate change are convincing many to seek alternative modes of transport. The UAE’s infrastructure currently supports the increasing EV technology sector and is growing exponentially.

Beyond the vehicles we provide, we also offer alternative ways to drive. In November last year, we announced the launch of our new car subscription service, MOOV By Al-Futtaim, aimed at providing convenient and sustainable mobility for the growing demand from customers across the UAE. Approximately 25 per cent of the fleet on MOOV By Al-Futtaim is hybrid with 100 per cent utilisation and we have seen an increase in customer demand in hybrid vehicles. In 2023, Al-Futtaim Automotive will launch through FAMCO, its first electric trucks and will continue to introduce new products and services throughout the year.

As the world continues to devise solutions for better sustainable mobility, we, at Al-Futtaim Automotive will continue to generate new ideas and relevant initiatives, that support reductions in CO2 and particulate emissions.”

LEXUS NX

Committed to hybrid technology

The most significant upgrade Lexus has made in the 2022 Lexus NX is its commitment to Hybrid Technology. For this generation of NX — and for the first time in the UAE — Lexus has added a 2.5-litre hybrid engine. With fuel prices expected to rise, the move to hybrid technology is a savvy one.

Used in full-electric mode, the 2022 Lexus NX registers zero fuel consumption, and, even better, there are no tailpipe emissions. Used as a self-charging hybrid, the 8-speed Direct Shift Continuously Variable Transmission (8AT) ensures that your fuel consumption remains incredibly low, clocking up 21.5km/L, which is both economical and environmentally friendly as well.

Complete with a newly developed inline 4-cylinder, 2.4-litre turbocharged engine, the 2022 Lexus NX can produce up to 275hp and 430nm of torque, giving all the power and speed you need, when you need it.

Ambient Lighting: Redesigned on the inside, the 2022 Lexus NX puts the spotlight firmly on the driver and the passengers. Adding a touch of Mother Nature to the car’s interior, drivers can use the car’s Thematic Ambient Illumination feature to create the perfect lighting conditions. With 14 pre-set themes available at the touch of a screen, you can choose from the likes of Rain Forest, Sunset, and Waterfall to set the atmosphere for your journey. In addition, there are 64 different ambient lighting colors to choose from.

Contemporary comfort: With the 21st century driver in mind, Lexus has dispensed with the trackpad screen system found in older models and replaced it with two high-definition touchscreen systems. The base screen premier grade screen measures up at 9.8 inches, while the optional, secondary screen is the largest in its class, coming in at 14 inches. Each is supremely responsive, with easy-to-navigate menus, making for quick and convenient operation. The design for the driver-centric cockpit has been inspired by the relationship between a horse and its rider. The ‘Tazuna’ concept refers to the reins used to control the horse and highlights the greater levels of communication between the driver and the car’s onboard systems. Perhaps the greatest of these innovations is the Touch Tracer Operation. Touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel allow the driver to view a head-up display, which displays key information without any need to take your eyes off the road.

RAV4 HYBRID

Fuel economical car

The SUV (starting from Dh115,900) delivers 218hp and 221Nm from the 2.5-litre petrol engine, with an additional 121 Nm supplied by the electric motor for brisk progress. Complimenting these solid performance figures, the RAV4 Hybrid is a very fuel economical car. The RAV4 Hybrid Electric model can be driven entirely on electrical power with zero-fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions, or by combining the power generated from both the petrol engine and two electric motors, depending on the vehicle’s speed and customer’s driving behavior. Its Hybrid electric batteries are continuously charged by either the petrol engine or when decelerating and braking, eliminating the need to plug in a power cord, like any other conventional vehicle and does not require special fuel. On the Hybrid model a newly developed E-Four system has been adopted to achieve both AWD driving appropriate for an SUV and high-level fuel efficiency.

VOLVO XC40 BEV

Designed for modern urban living

The XC40 BEV (starting from Dh262,000), a compact SUV designed for modern urban living, was Volvo Cars’ first fully electric car to be launched in the Middle East. Increasing the use of sustainable materials is just one way the XC40 Recharge helps reduce its environmental impact. For example, the interior carpeting is made entirely from recycled plastic. Over 200,000km, an XC40 Recharge twin has a lower carbon impact than a petrol-powered XC40 T5, irrespective of the charging electricity mix (global, EU or wind). The battery has a nominal capacity of 78 kWh. A fully charged battery gives drivers a projected range of up to 418km in mixed driving before it needs a recharge.

POLESTAR 2

Performance and sustainability driven

Polestar, as a performance and sustainability driven EV brand, is a true disruptor. With options such as a vegan interior that particularly addresses plastics, Polestar also makes strong sustainability statements with Polestar 2, releasing its first Life Cycle Assessment report in 2020, with full methodology and transparency, and with a call to the industry at large for a uniformly open and transparent way of disclosing the carbon footprint of electric vehicles from all manufacturers.

As the innovation leader in the automotive industry, Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises is honoured to be the official representative of Polestar in the UAE and proud to steer the industry towards enabling the UAE’s Environment Vision 2030.

TOYOTA MIRAI

Ultimate eco-car

The new Mirai is not only the result of efforts to achieve an ultimate eco-car with superior environmental performance, but above all, to achieve a level of perfection in a car that also provides a fun and comfortable driving experience. It comes with the torque and powerful acceleration of an FCEV, and quick responsiveness in all vehicle speed ranges. To maximise responsiveness, Toyota was keenly focused on refining the body and chassis. The result is a vehicle that you want to keep driving faster in, but no matter how fast it goes, it produces zero emissions. Powerful response and smooth acceleration in all vehicle speed ranges. Mirai provides instant torque and maximum acceleration is available from a start through top speed. Boasting a Toyota top-level midrange acceleration curve, it has the unique powerful and smooth driving performance combination of an FCEV, taking the drive feel to a new level to meet the driver’s needs.