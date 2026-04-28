Pursuit of academic excellence with skills, confidence and opportunities

Offering British education in the UAE, the school is committed to broaden the curriculum, expand horizons

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Apr 2026, 10:02 AM
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Durham School in the UK was founded in 1414 and 612 years later, Durham School Dubai was established with the intention of replicating, as far as possible, genuine British independent school education in the UAE. In real terms this means the pursuit of academic excellence combined with the development of the whole person equipping them with the skills, confidence and social competence to set them on the pathway to success. Alongside these, lies our commitment to broaden the curriculum, expand horizons and provide opportunities for our pupils to discover and express talent through a range of activities.

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In recent months we have competed with distinction in DASSA competitions, enjoyed whole school participation in the Dubai 30x30 Challenge and had a series of successful sports days alongside many house competitions.

Aside from sport, our pupils have been able to pursue interests of a more cerebral nature such as Maths competitions, specifically the Challenge ME mathematics competition where Durham students progressed to final rounds, Robotics exploration opportunities, Art competitions, Reading competitions including participation in Emirates Literary Festival competitions which resulted in the visit to the school by an award winning author and illustrator, Curtis Jobling, to inspire our older pupils.

The arts also provide opportunities for pupils to express their talents; our primary school children have entered ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ art competition and music and dramatic performance have been at the forefront of assemblies and shows  throughout the year enjoyed by both the performers and parents.

For our older students, the school has hosted careers events for Year 10 and Year 11 students through a burgeoning partnership with InvestIN Education. With an eye to the future, our Year 11 cohort visited the University of Birmingham and Heriot Watt University, helping them commence planning for the next stage of their education.


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