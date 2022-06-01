Pursue Probiotic Health

Packed with probiotics richness, this specially fermented drink has proven to be a must-have in every household

By Yasmin Khalid Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022

The digestive system sometimes gets neglected when we think about taking care of our overall well-being. But, you know that the digestive system is where good nutrition and health starts from. Therefore, it is imperative to take care of your digestive system no matter your age.

Yakult helps in boosting your immunity and improving your digestion. It is an exceptional Japanese fermented milk drink, packed with a high dose of probiotics. Each bottle contains an exclusive strain called Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota, which was discovered by Dr. Shirota in Japan in 1930. The speciality of this strain is its ability to withstand gastric acids and reach your intestines alive. It has proven to help improve the digestive system, and also helps in avoiding constipation and diarrhoea, and boosts immunity by increasing the natural killer (NK) cells activity that are part of the immune system. These cells stimulate the immune cells mainly responsible for fighting infectious diseases.

Yakult Products

There are three different types of Yakult products — Original, Light and Gold. Original contains eight billion live Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota. Light contains the same number of beneficial bacteria as the original, but is 25 per cent lower in calories and has no sugar added. While Yakult Gold is a premium version of the iconic Yakult drink. Each bottle of this premium fermented milk drink contains 30 billion Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota (approximately four times the number of good bacteria found in Yakult Original and Light) and is packed with added Vitamin D.

Yakult Health Benefits

Probiotics play an integral role in regulating intestinal function and digestion. Some factors can disturb the balance of intestinal flora, such as an unbalanced diet with insufficient nutrients, stress, ageing, an unhealthy lifestyle, and antibiotics. A regular intake of Yakult can improve digestion, prevents infection, and helps us avoid constipation and diarrhoea. The special drink also helps fight the occurrence of cancer cells and boosts immunity.

The beauty of Yakult is that it is beneficial for all. Both youth and elderly will appreciate the immunity boost, and even pregnant women can enjoy a healthier pregnancy with a daily shot of Yakult.

Available Everywhere

Yakult products are available at all major hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores across the UAE. Don’t forget your shot of good health daily!

The writer is Head of Marketing and PR at Yakult Middle East, and a Certified Nutritionist