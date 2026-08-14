Punjab’s historic markets find new purpose in a changing economy

Traditional bazaars remain central to everyday life in Punjab. They are places where families shop, small businesses grow and commercial relationships pass from one generation to the next. Unlike purpose-built malls, these markets have developed gradually around old neighbourhoods, transport routes and historic landmarks.

Their age and popularity, however, have also created familiar problems. Narrow streets must now accommodate far more people and vehicles than they were designed for. Overhead cables, damaged drainage, inconsistent shopfronts, limited pedestrian space and encroachments can make even a routine shopping trip difficult.

A series of refurbishment projects across Punjab is attempting to improve these older commercial areas without replacing the businesses and street culture that define t h em.

In Lahore, Ichhra Bazaar has undergone one of the most visible transformations. Known for affordable clothing, fabrics, footwear and household goods, the market attracts shoppers from across the city. Its refurbishment has included coordinated shopfronts and signboards, upgraded paving, improved public facilities and measures intended to make pedestrian movement safer. Ramps and tactile surfaces have also been introduced at selected locations to improve accessibility.

The changes are intended to provide greater order rather than alter the market’s basic character. Ichhra remains a dense and active commercial district, not a modern shopping centre. Its long-term success will depend on whether cleaner walkways, controlled traffic and upgraded facilities can be maintained once the initial renovation is complete.

Work in Lahore also extends to Anarkali Bazaar, where restoration plans cover ageing façades, streets, utilities and heritage buildings. As one of the city’s oldest commercial districts, Anarkali presents a more complicated conservation challenge. Its value comes from the combination of shops, food outlets, historic structures and the neighbourhoods surrounding them. Any modernisation must therefore improve safety and infrastructure without turning a functioning bazaar into a decorative heritage display.

Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar has received a similarly extensive refurbishment. The route between Fawara Chowk and Dingi Khoi has been developed as a pedestrian-focused commercial street. Electricity, gas and communication cables have been shifted underground, while drainage, footpaths, lighting, seating, washrooms, shop signs and building façades have been upgraded. Vehicle access has been restricted during shopping hours, with arrangements retained for commercial deliveries.

Commercial Market in Satellite Town is part of the same wider programme. Work there has included underground cabling and plans for improved pavements, lighting, utilities, public facilities and pedestrian access. Earlier improvements to Bank Road, Kashmir Road and Haider Road in Saddar provided a reference point for the approach now being extended to other commercial areas of Rawalpindi.

In Faisalabad, attention has focused on the Ghanta Ghar precinct and its surrounding bazaars. Restoration of the Clock Tower and improvements around Kutchery Bazaar have included work on façades, paving, lighting and public space. The wider plan is expected to extend to Jhang Bazaar, Aminpur Bazaar and eventually other markets connected to the city’s distinctive eight-bazaar layout.

These markets are closely connected to Faisalabad’s identity as an industrial and trading city. Their renewal is therefore about more than visual improvement. Better organised streets and infrastructure can support businesses while making the historic centre easier for residents and visitors to use.

Sialkot provides another example through the refurbishment of Iqbal Manzil and its adjoining market. The ongoing project covers a commercial route of approximately 1.2 kilometres and includes building façades, paving, sewerage improvements, entrance structures, lighting and more consistent signage. By linking improvements to the birthplace of Allama Iqbal with the surrounding bazaar, the project brings heritage conservation and everyday commercial activity into the same urban plan.

Collectively, these projects reflect a shift away from viewing old bazaars simply as congested areas requiring replacement. Refurbishment offers another option: retain the traders, customers and economic networks already present while improving the environment in which they operate.

The real test will come after the construction work ends. Pedestrian areas require enforcement, underground utilities need maintenance and drainage must function during heavy rain. Traders also need practical arrangements for deliveries, parking and waste collection.

Punjab’s renewed markets will ultimately be judged not by fresh paint or decorative lighting, but by whether they remain cleaner, safer and easier to use. Done carefully, refurbishment can protect the character of historic commercial centres while helping them meet the demands of a growing urban population.