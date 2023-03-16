Providing Premium Homecare

Because the need for care never stops, the company offers top-of-the-line services for all your needs in the comfort of your own home

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM

Returning home after a hospital stay can be a welcome relief, as it allows the patient to continue to heal in their own surroundings. Home healthcare services can assist with recovery from an injury or illness, whilst providing a more personal and intimate form of care at home.

This is where Nightingale Health Service can help for care within our local community. Our services cater to all age groups, from pre-term babies to the elderly.

Nightingale Health Services LLC was established by Anna Mellor, a former British nurse, in 2017 to bring the highest standards of homecare to Dubai and the UAE. It is this genuine and natural passion for what the organisation does that drives it to provide dedicated support to families when they need it most in the comfort of their homes.

The company is licenced by the Dubai Health Authority and offers an elite nursing service. Nightingale can offer an invaluable support and guarantees reliability, safety and professionalism always. The services provided by the company include doctor on call, home physiotherapy services, IV drips for a range of medical conditions and wellness therapy, blood tests and PCR test at home, specialised care for babies who were born prematurely by NICU trained nurses, midwifery services by community midwifes to care for new mothers throughout their pregnancy (pre-natal) and support after birth (post-natal), premium babysitting at home/hotel/events by basic life support trained nurses, clinical and post-operative care at home, wound and stoma care, sleep training (for babies), baby massage, nanny training to equip them to take better care of new born, and antenatal classes to educate new mothers about birthing.