Proudly Serving the Nation Since 1993

With innovative offerings, Polycon has managed to stay ahead with changing times

Polycon has completed over 28 successful years as a market leader in the UAE and has a strong presence across Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia through various joint ventures. Polycon Gulf Ltd is part of Al Nasser Industrial Enterprises LLC, a prominent industrial group with manufacturing activities spanning diverse verticals like steel, polymer, fabrication and industrial intermediates.

Polycon with a strong commitment to quality and service, sets the standard for roto-molding with an innovative range of products and services such as water storage tanks, road barriers, portable restrooms, spill containment pallets, dual-face pallets, illuminated planters and polymer lining on interior surface of carbon steel pipes and tanks. The brand has developed the expertise to manufacture custom designed products which are approved by top security agencies of the world. Such products are being used for marine security in many places in the MENA region.

Polycon products are manufactured using low-density polyethylene – an environmentally compatible hydrocarbon. Polyethylene is a high-grade thermoplastic that has exceptional resistance to both physical and chemical attack and 100 per cent reusable and recyclable.

Our Philosophy

Focused on quality and service, Polycon has a one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art laboratory and quality testing facility. Besides being TUV and ISO 9001 Certified, Polycon is proud to be registered as a preferred vendor with many government bodies like OSHAD, SGS, Ministry of Economy, Civil Defence, Chamber of Commerce, ADCE, DEWA, Food Safety Department and with private sector giants like EFECO, Trinity and more, validating its strengths and capabilities when it comes to quality, environment, safety and customer friendliness

Quality Control

Polycon follows strict quality assurance that meet the requirements of ISO 9001:2015. Various tests are conducted either in the lab or on-site which include tests as per ASTM standard G62 to insure liner integrity, Adhesion Test as per ASTM D4541, Tensile Test as per ASTM D638 and any other test as specified by the customer.

Cutting-edge Technology for Polymer Lining

Polycon has invested heavily in new infrastructure to enhance its polymer lining capabilities.

Polymer lining is a unique process that ensures increased corrosion protection and resistance to chemicals, acids, alkalis, oxidizers and solvents. Polymer lining by Polycon helps to extend the life of your assets by preventing corrosion.

Polymer lining has significant advantages in complexity and material performance. Polycon’s lining technology enables to deliver a uniform and seamless polymer lining to the interior surface of hollow metal structures such as carbon steel pipe spools, fittings, metal vessels, tanks or other complex components.

Polycon is the only organisation in the UAE approved by Saudi Aramco for roto lining. Polycon’s new state-of-the-art plant provides a far superior polymer molding with a better surface finish unmatched by other conventional machines.

Custom Molding

Polycon takes immense pride in its ability to supply roto molded products to government entities in UAE, customised to their specific requirements.

Polycon has designed specialised products for marine security, which are used by the top security agencies of the world and exported to high-risk marine areas of the Middle east and North African region.

Tanks with a conical bottom are another innovative product developed to suit the needs of the chemical industry. In addition, Polycon has developed a special product to handle hazardous chemical waste.

Polycon latest product — the ‘Slim Tank’ is a multi-purpose tank, smartly designed in a cubical shape that offers significantly higher storage volume as compared to tanks of the regular cylindrical shape. These tanks can be used in multiple ways for instance in agriculture as water storage tank or as partition walls and in places where space is limited.

