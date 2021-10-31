Propelling Progress

ENOC Group CEO on the company’s journey towards becoming a responsible and innovative business, and key contributor to Dubai’s prosperity

Saif Humaid Al Falasi Group CEO ENOC

Emirates National Oil Company Group (ENOC) is a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. The entity is a wholly owned company of the Government of Dubai, and was initially established in 1993.

Speaking about the journey made by ENOC, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC provided his insight into how far the company has come and what lies in the future.

How vital is the partnership between sustainability and fuel?

In today’s fast changing world, incorporating sustainable practices into your business strategy is vital. Companies need to be aware of sustainability in business and its impact on the environment or society. Businesses must continuously innovate and adopt more eco-friendly operations that are beneficial for the business and the planet.

At ENOC, sustainability is an integral part of our DNA. We view it as the need of the hour to conserve and protect our environment for our future generation. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of responsibility and focus on giving back to the community — socially, environmentally and economically.

For over 25 years, ENOC a wholly-owned entity of the Government of Dubai, has resolutely worked to meeting the UAE’s energy requirements and transforming the energy sector through integrated operations and innovative service offerings.

We believe that energy boosts economic development and human well-being. In this, the environment has always been a critical component not only for the oil and gas sector but also for industries around the world.

Can you talk about some of the sustainable fuel station initiatives?

We have built the innovatively designed Service Station of the Future, located at the Expo 2020 Dubai site and spread over 5,841 sq. metres. The service station will support the Expo fleet’s logistical needs.

For the new service station, we drew inspiration from the rich heritage and legacy of the UAE’s traditions as well as focusing on the pillars of innovation, technology, and sustainability. We were deeply inspired by the Ghaf which is our national tree known for its high sustainability and deep roots that make it resilient even in harsh weather conditions. And it was also the symbol of the “year of tolerance”.

The service station is the first of its kind in the world that harnesses the power of renewables and it takes us to a new era for the future of fuel.

It has received the platinum LEED certification, an internationally recognised building certification system from the US Green Building Council, making it the first service station in the world to do so.

The station’s key sustainable initiatives include:

- The station is designed to generate the energy required to power its operations. We’ve installed more than 280 PV panels to generate 143 MWh of solar power as well as 12.7 MWh of wind energy every year with the help of a 25-metre wind turbine.

- More than 43,000 square metres of carbon fibre, an eco-friendly, light material, three times stronger than steel, has been used to build the canopy.

- 37 tons of carbon fibre has been used to build 133 multi-layer canopy frame which houses clear, innovative leaf shaped Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) cushion canopy and it is powered with more than 3,800 LED light modules.

- Another 22,500 square metres of carbon fibre were used to build the EV tree structure on the station.

- The construction and design of the service station were implemented to maintain 100 per cent UV ray protection and are corrosion and temperature-resistant.

- The service station’s systems have been deployed to enhance energy conservation, such as the use of carbon filtration technologies to convert waste water for irrigation, significantly reducing outdoor water consumption.

As the Integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, what can we expect to see onsite?

ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai. As part of the world’s greatest show, ENOC is showcasing its presence through four main components:

- A state-of-the-art pavilion - designed to take visitors on an inspiring and immersive 15-minute journey to challenge the conventional understanding of energy and offer inspiring insights on how we can all partner in shaping the future of energy.

- The service station of the future - world’s first LEED platinum certified service station, inspired by the rich heritage of the UAE’s traditions in the form of its national tree, the Ghaf. Marking a true innovation in fuel retail, it is also the first station in the region to incorporate renewable energy through an on-grid wind turbine and solar PV panels for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy.

- An official ticket reseller – through ENOC retail ZOOM convenience stores in the UAE.

- ZOOM convenience stores – 10 Zoom convenience stores built across prominent locations on the Expo 2020 Dubai site offering customers a diverse array of services and offerings.

As a pioneering entity in the UAE’s energy sector, can you tell us the way forward for ENOC?

As a leading energy player, we are committed to developing a robust retail infrastructure to serve the UAE for the next 50 years in alignment with the vision and aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

From a strategy perspective, we have three key priorities that drive our business:

1. Focus efforts and investments in the UAE across all businesses to execute plans efficiently. There are several expansion plans in place and the next five years will see continued growth through its diverse businesses such as the refinery, service station network, and storage capacity; increasing market share of diesel, jet fuel, LPG, and other products; and ensuring high profitability due to its privileged position in the local market.

2. An integrated international expansion while developing capabilities to compete in cross-segment projects. A three-point plan envisages the development of integrated downstream value-chain projects to build capabilities for future growth; making integrated rather than solo investments to extract maximum value-chain synergies across its diverse businesses; and exploring further investments across the group.

3. Integration of our energy value chain by creating synergies across upstream, midstream, and downstream businesses. In the upstream segment, the key priority is in generating value by creating synergies with our downstream businesses, while exploring additional upstream growth to balance the value chain and capture opportunities in the low-price market environment. Beyond 2021, our growth strategy will continue to reinforce ENOC’s position in Dubai, and the globe, and expand the upstream portfolio.