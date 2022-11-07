Propagating Change

The organisation is fully committed to playing its part in helping avert the dangers caused by climate change

Climate change impacts all of us. As a purpose-led business, Pinsent Masons appreciates the critical impor-tance of their response to the climate emergency and this is a priority area for the firm. Climate and sustainability issues are at the top of the boardroom agenda for their clients too and increas-ingly they are looking to advise them on becoming more sustain-able, to transition to ‘net zero’, and to manage their reputation and risk.

Pinsent Masons is one of the first law firms to have their sci-ence-based net zero target veri-fied to ensure the organisation meets the goal of abating 90 per cent of their 2019 baseline emissions by 2040.

The validation of a net zero target by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) provides a defined, long-term pathway to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The target includes direct emissions resulting from business operations, indirect emissions associated with the generation of purchased electricity, and all other indirect emissions across global supply chains (known as scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions).

Pinsent Masons has made progress in reducing emissions in areas such as energy consumption, business travel and waste.

Pinsent Masons also created the ‘One Million Hours’ pledge. Organisations across the legal industry are encouraged to pledge time for projects that can help stop climate change and biodiversity loss. The pledge seeks to raise one million hours in total. Donors can use these hours to work on any projects and initiatives which share the purpose.