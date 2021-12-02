Promoting economic co-operation

The Indian Business and Professional Council continues to leverage its platform to build strategic partnerships

IBPC, established in 2003, is the premier organisation of Indian businessmen and professionals in Dubai. It is one of the oldest and largest not-for-profit organisations, comprising Indian businessmen and professionals. It is also the only Indian business council licensed and recognised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It is a platform that promotes economic co-operation including trade, investments and other financial flows between the UAE and India. The vision of the organisation is to be a credible and valued business council for the Indian businessmen professionals and their counterparts in the UAE. Their mission is to be a catalyst in the growth of bilateral trade and investment relationships between India and the UAE by holding such events and activities that would enhance the benefits to its members and to the business communities in the UAE and their counterparts in India. IBPC upholds the values of ethical conduct, good governance, transparency and disclosure, credibility and community social responsibility in all its dealings. The organisation strives to enhance relationships and strengthen business cooperation among Emirati and Indian businessmen, professionals and Indian-owned businesses.

Suresh KumarChairman, Tricolour Values Group, Chairman - IBPC

The Founding Fathers of the UAE, Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum can justifiably be proud as the first President and Prime Minister of the Country. Their sons currently the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and grandsons and their brothers, the Members of the National Supreme Council have all continued their enormous endeavours to make UAE one of the best countries in the world by many measurement metrics. This is a singular achievement that has been made possible, because the leadership in the UAE has always wanted to benchmark themselves to the world’s best that can be accomplished. Whether it is in the social, economic, cultural segments or indeed in terms of softer values namely; contribution to the environment, humanitarian and philanthropic initiatives, acting as peace-maker in regional conflicts and across a number of developments, the UAE’s initiatives have augured well for the future of the region. They have meticulously taken care of their citizens, especially the younger Emiratis and they have made the UAE a great country that welcomes and treats its expatriate workforce with dignity, care and attention. More importantly, they have embarked on a liberalisation track giving nationality to some long standing expatriates, Golden Visas, 100 per cent ownership rights and incentives for inward investments — all aimed at sustaining their economic growth orientation without disparity or disturbance. 50 years still makes the UAE one of the youngest nations of the world but on the other hand,50 years is also a major milestone and one which solidifies and sustains the positive outlook for decades and generations to come.

Dilip SinhaVice President, Middle East and India – nVent Inc.Secretary General - IBPC

I take this opportunity to congratulate the leadership and citizens of the UAE on its 50th anniversary of the Union. As someone who has lived in the UAE for over 32 years and having seen tremendous progress in the last 20 years turning the UAE into the most modern state to live and work, I feel delighted and take pride in the UAE’s 50th anniversary. The UAE is one of the safest place and easiest place to do business. It’s a country which welcomes all and discriminates against none, its governance model and adoption of e-governance, technology, renewable energy, net zero emission by 2050, and interfaith collaboration is something that is a shining example. At IBPC, we are working to support the trade and commerce activity between the UAE and India , support flow of two-way FDI and expand the networking across the business and professional diaspora. Today on this happy 50th anniversary, my wish is for the UAE to keep growing and become the business capital of the world in very near future .

Yusuffali M A,Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group ,Governing Board Member – IBPC Dubai

As a resident of the UAE for almost five decades, I am immensely proud and privileged to share the 50th UAE National Day greetings. I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the visionary leaders of this great country who have transformed the UAE into one of the most dynamic, progressive, harmonious, and peaceful countries in the world. More than 200 nationalities live, work, and earn their livelihood in this great country, which reinforces the tolerant and inclusive nature of Emiratis. May this great country progress and achieve further new heights.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare Governing Board Member – IBPC Dubai

In the last 50 years, the UAE has emerged as an oasis of peace and prosperity in the middle of the Arabian desert. This has been possible due to the visionary leadership of the Rulers of this country along with the excellent execution by a team of officials. I congratulate all in the UAE on this occasion. The UAE takes prides on its record on tolerance, with people from over 200 nationalities living peacefully and harmoniously here, irrespective of their colour, race or religion. The country places immense importance on the happiness index of its citizens and expats residing in the country, at the same par as the GDP. It may be the only country in the world with Ministers for Tolerance and Happiness, highlighting the focus on these areas. May God bless this great country and its benevolent Rulers.

Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman and CEO, Buimerc Corporation Limited, DIFC Governing Board Member – IBPC Dubai

Truly a most wonderful and important, milestone in the life of one of the world’s most dynamic nations and one that should be marked with celebration and festivities, and a deep sense of gratitude to the Government. If there is an embodiment of growth and unparalleled development, it is the UAE. My heartfelt commendations, and congratulations, to the Founding Fathers, the Rulers, the citizens, and each and everyone associated with this great nation.

Mohan Valrani, Managing Director, Al Shirawi Group of Companies, Governing Board Member – IBPC Dubai

Congratulations to the phenomenal leadership and the wonderful people of the UAE on the very auspicious occasion of UAE’s 50th year of unification and National Day. May this country flourish in leaps and bounds across all sectors.

Surender Singh Kandhari,Chairman, Al Dobowi Group, Governing Board Member – IBPC Dubai

We are proud to be part of the success of the UAE. 50 years milestone and the success and growth of the UAE is commendable. Long live UAE – India Friendship. Wishing the UAE and the Rulers of the country a very happy National Day and many more years of continued success.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies, Governing Board Member – IBPC Dubai

My heartiest congratulations to the visionary leaders and our brothers and sisters of the UAE on the Golden Jubilee 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE. The progress made by the UAE in these past 50 years is unparalleled in the modern history and this has been possible thanks to the vision and support extended by the leadership to the businesses. The progress achieved has been inclusive encompassing all strata of the population. We salute the leadership for hosting more than 200 nationalities living in perfect harmony, peace, and security in UAE. Long Live UAE!!

Sunil Sinha,Director, Tata International – West Asia Governing Board Member – IBPC Dubai

As the UAE celebrates its 50th National Day, we congratulate the leaders of this nation for forging a truly international and diverse culture; one that is underpinned on tolerance and inclusivity. The UAE stands as an example to the world of how, leadership with foresight and a strategic transformational agenda can place a nation amongst the best in the world when it comes to cutting edge technology, ease of business, and quality of life. It is a moment of great pride to be a part of this fabulous story and we wish both the residents and nationals of the UAE on this landmark celebration.