Progress with Upskilling

Heriot-Watt University supports continuing education with an array of courses for students and working professionals

Although upskilling as a concept has been around for some time now, in the present scenario, it is more relevant than ever before. The changing circumstances caused by the pandemic have forced businesses to recognise that the road ahead is new, and there is a learning curve to be navigated. In fact, a recent KPMG report titled ‘The Future of HR in the New Reality’ revealed that more than a quarter (28 per cent) of the UAE workforce will likely require upskilling to overcome challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Staying Ahead of the Game

There are several reasons to consider this growing demand. For employees, developing new skills will help them stay relevant and improve employability – an example is acquiring the skills now needed to harness the power of the latest digital technologies. The upskilling journey could also enable the discovery of new passions and interests which could lead to new career possibilities. It could enable networking, and this could have a positive impact on your career and your perspectives. And finally, with times being uncertain, upskilling can help future-proof your job by increasing your value to your employer.

There are advantages to employers too. Upskilling employees could help retain them, rather than having to engage in the time-consuming process of talent acquisition. Another reason is heightened employee satisfaction – some studies have shown that 91 per cent of Gen Z employees (born 1990-1999) consider professional training opportunities as a factor when choosing an employer. Upskilling boosts productivity, which ultimately benefits the bottom line and can create significant competitive edge for businesses.

Where Heriot-Watt Comes In

Heriot-Watt brings significant experience in delivering postgraduate education and a majority of its students are full-time working professionals who choose its courses for the flexibility and pace of study they offer. Additionally, its programmes allow them to focus on building a specific need or skillset – professionals can enrol in any of the vast number of subjects that are offered across programmes whilst learning through real-life experiences, and local as well as global best practices.

The university also offers Postgraduate Merit Scholarships to candidates as applicable. Heriot-Watt students have secured employment at prestigious companies like Oracle, Roche Diagnostics, HSBC Bank, China State Construction ME LLC, Emirates Airlines and more.

With more changes forecast in the landscape of the UAE workplace, upskilling is therefore probably one of the best ways for workers to be ready for succession and progress in their careers.

Several post graduate courses are on offer at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, ideal for students looking to upskill in a variety of careers, such as Data Science, Design Management, Psychology, Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Construction Project Management, Real Estate, Global Sustainability Engineering, and Renewable Energy Engineering

Testimonial

Sarah Aslam Dodhia

Visual Designer and

Digital Marketer

I studied international marketing management specialising in digital marketing at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. Specialising in digital marketing was the best choice I ever made. With the sudden growth of digital media across industries, having the right knowledge and qualifications has helped me progress in my career. I now work with several clients, helping them create effective digital strategies that boost their business.