Prioritising Holistic Development

Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 10:52 AM

Are you looking for a school that prioritises your child’s whole development in addition to academic excellence? The Bright Riders School Dubai is the only place to go.

The school provides a secure and welcoming learning environment where students may succeed with a learner-centric teaching method and an emphasis on developing global citizens. The skilled and innovative staff is dedicated to fostering a supportive and forward-thinking learning environment that is enjoyable and welcoming for all students.

Teachers at Bright Riders School are prepared to foster autonomous learning and provide a supportive atmosphere that brings out the best in each student. The school emphasises small-group remedial programmes to offer individualised learning help. It also integrates the best EYFS techniques into the KG curriculum while following the CBSE curriculum for Grades 1 to Grade 8 (progressing to Grade 12). The school also believes in effective collaboration with parents to create a strong support system for students. Apart from regular parent-teacher meetings, there are plenty of opportunities for parents to volunteer and participate in school activities such as reading with mom, breakfast with dad, and BRS talks. A large Parent Support Group with representative parents from each grade acts as a liaison between the school and parents. The well-being of parents is also taken care of, with activities like coffee with parents and meet and greet sessions for the inclusion department and Arabic classes on Saturdays.

The school offers a range of extracurricular activities, including gymnastics, karate, swimming, badminton, basketball, football, cricket, dance, music, creative arts, and clubs such as Quran recitation, Rookie formula1, gavel, HMUN, and STEAM. Along with the standard curriculum, the school also offers cutting-edge state-of-art amenities, including a swimming pool, an indoor badminton court, a football court and science and math labs.

To know more about admission details, visit www.brightridersdubai.com.

“At BRS, we celebrate the uniqueness of every child and provide opportunities for our students to experience and relate theoretical concepts to real life. We strive to support all learners in their pursuit to achieve academic excellence by building strong relationships between teachers and students.” — Deepa Shetty, Founding Principal.

“Over the last year, we have witnessed a drastic transformation in our daughter. Bright Riders moulded her to be the confident, compassionate, vocal, and insightful girl that she is today. Sometimes we stand in awe at the calmness and boldness with which she expresses her thoughts and opinions.” — Kavitha Gopinathan, Parent.