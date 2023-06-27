Prioritising Children’s Online Safety This Summer

Parent’s guide to nurturing safe and responsible internet use during the summer Break

Ataullah Parkar, Principal, ISCS Nad Al Sheba

Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 8:00 AM

With the summer break upon us and parents juggling their annual leave alongside spending quality time with their children, concerns about excessive internet exposure loom large. While discussions about the impact of artificial intelligence persist, we must not overlook the algorithms closer to home that influence our children’s minds. Protecting their digital well-being requires deliberate effort and the development of a strategy tailored to our current environment. Here are some helpful steps to consider, given the potentially increased time children will spend on devices this summer.

Firstly, engage in open conversations with your children about your concerns regarding excessive screen time and exposure to age-inappropriate content. Explain that while you trust them, there are companies that have a vested interest in keeping them hooked on their devices, often at the expense of their health and well-being.

Secondly, employ tools such as Wi-Fi nests to bolster your home’s Wi-Fi system. These tools, accessible via dedicated apps, allow you to control which devices can access the internet at specific times. Additionally, they offer various filtering features that help shield children from inappropriate content.

Thirdly, be a role model by exemplifying a balanced lifestyle. Show your children what healthy device usage looks like by moderating your own screen time. Moreover, emphasise the importance of human interaction, as well as the joy of embracing seclusion, as it is during these moments that we often reflect internally and discover new interests and ideas.

Lastly, plan your days to strike a balance between action-packed activities and moments of rest. It doesn’t always have to involve expensive outings; rather, playing board games such as articulate, or interactive games like Charades can create a wonderful atmosphere and foster family bonding.

By implementing these strategies, parents can ensure their children’s internet usage remains healthy, safe and regulated throughout the summer break. Remember, protecting our children in the digital realm requires intentionality and open dialogue, and by taking proactive measures, we can help shape their online experiences for the better.