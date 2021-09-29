Preventive cardiology Keeping Your Heart Safe

Cardiologist Dr. Sami Alhashimi, Gargash Hospital, elucidates Stress MR stand for medical stress test using magnetic resonance imaging (not stress mitral regurgitation)

In the recent, late decades, cardiology subspecialty have witnessed an enormous growth in terms of diagnostic tools and treatment options, yet, the most challenging part is to keep up with it fast developmen guidelines to be able to deliver the state-of-the-art in-patients cardiac management.

With almost every six months to one year, ESC and AHA ACC guidelines update and focus update, a revolution in the era of preventive cardiology and treatment domain took place rendering not only overall mortality related to cardiac critical disease lower, but also the number of hospitalized patient and it economic burden.

The main area of outstanding improvement is touching almost all aspect of cardiology but mainly the new management of heart failure, medication and device-wise, with more and more implementation of guidelines related cardiac resynchronisation device, revascularisation techniques, and the latest top notch medications that improved not only mortality but also hospitalisation and quality of life.

Valvular heart disease management drastically grew with more less invasive treatment techniques being implemented including trans catheter aortic valve replacement TAVI, reducing hence the burden of open heart surgery on these patients subtypes, Mitral valve annulus reconstruction for secondary mitral valve insufficiency, and balloon transcutaneous mitral valve dilatation.

The area of diagnostic tools also received the same degree — even more of improvement, with more advanced imaging technique, less invasive and probably as accurate as angiography like cardiac CT scan, CT FFR and cardiac CMR and stress MR, to provide accurate, hassle-free and timely diagnosis with much less invasive burden .

Among all domains , preventive cardiology remain the most important and most developed and focused on area due to its importance in reducing the incident of this lethal, multi-shaped disease, along with it economy, social and psychological burden.

The recent guidelines provide detailed guidance on how to manage the majority of the risk factors in a very efficient, timely based and affordable way mainly with the launch of the new PSCK 9 subclass of subcutaneous medication for the management of hypercholesterolemia, the SGLT 2 receptor inhibitor group of medication that can reduce the incident of major cardiac complication and mortality hand-in-hand while controlling glycemia in diabetic patients

On World Heart Day, we, the cardiologists all over the world, have a single code to live by: “Doing whatever it take to reduce the burden of heart disease all over the world, with the preventive cardiology remain the most hot topic where it improvement continue to grow enormously.”

As the Chief of Medical and Cardiology department at Gargash Hospital, and to meet the standards of this highly reputed hospital, we are mainly focusing on a multi-specialty team base approach and care when we treat cardiovascular disease, as we aim toward the state-of-the-art in preventive cardiology, including our fully equipped obesity centre and bariatric surgery — a main tool to prevent cardiac disease where obesity and diabetes related to obesity remain a major culprit.

We also believe that being one step ahead reduces the impact of heart disease in our society, with this believe comes our responsibility to contribute to such a practice as an essential player, having a fully loaded non-invasive cardiac technology for early diagnosis of cardiac disease ranging from simple echocardiogram to the advanced cardiac CT coronary angiography.

Our mission is to stand hand-in-hand with regional and global society to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in the UAE.