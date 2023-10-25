President’s speech fuels hope, experts say

Emirates International Schools Meadows and Jumeirah unveil exciting upgrades and expansions
A keynote speech by President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation in Beijing has resonated with experts, who said the BRI has spurred infrastructure development that has beneÿ tted Asian countries and other emerging economies across the world.
In the speech Xi said the initiative represents humanity’s joint pursuit of development for all and that China will work with all parties involved to usher Belt and Road collaboration to a new stage of high-quality development, and work relentlessly to achieve modernisation for all countries.
Anna Rosario Malindog-Uy, vice-president for external affairs at the Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute in Manila, said Xi’s speech fuels hope that the initiative is a “game changer for the Global South in its quest towards economic development and prosperity”.
The BRI is reshaping the global economy in profound ways, Malindog-Uy said.
Apar t from enhancing infrastructure and connectivity, it promotes increased trade between East and West.
“This is a potential game changer for businesses worldwide,” she said, with possibilities of expanding market access and growth opportunities.
Yoshikazu Ono, a representative of the Japan-China Belt and Road Promotion Association, said Xi’s speech has “provided a comprehensive review of the past decade and presented future prospects”.
The BRI has quickly developed after its implementation. This grand undertaking has made substantial contributions to continents, including Asia, by realising projects such as highways, high-speed rail and port terminals, Ono said.
Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Centre of the Belt and Road Initiative, said the BRI has built closer regional industrial and supply chains that are a key to Asia-Pacific collaboration.
“Such efforts will help the region better cope with risks and ensure stability and prosperity,” Wirun said.
Lim Chu Chin, chairman of the Thai Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said the BRI reflects China’s determination to further open the country to the world.
“This is a great opportunity for the world, especially Southeast Asian countries that share geographic proximity and have culture in common with China.” Through Belt and Road collaboration China is opening its doors even wider to the world, he said.
“The trend of going green will catch on with more countries. Co-operation is expected to bring Chinese wisdom to countries involved in the initiative, aiming to achieve a win-win result and accelerate sustainable development goals.”
