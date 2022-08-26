Preserving the past shaping the future

Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

Future International Private School was established in 2004 in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. Al Ain is known for its rich heritage of the UAE and the birthplace of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan.

The school take pride in preparing the students in grades K-12 to be college and career ready with rigorous instruction based on the Common Core State Standards and the Next Generation Science Standards. In August 2022, the school aims to establish an Advanced Placement Academy in grades 9 to 12. Students who are interested in science, math, engineering, or medicine will be offered courses to fulfil their interests.

Future International Private School has a long history of providing high-quality education that focuses on the whole child — social, emotional, mental, physical, and cognitive development. It is a family-oriented institution where children are a number one priority.

The school offers a plethora of extracurricular activities such as the STEM Club, Math Club, Drama Club, Happiness Club, Student Council, and the National Honor Society, which recognises students who have demonstrated excellence in scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Learning and teaching involve complex interactions between teachers and students. Intentional teaching allows the teachers at FIS to teach with ‘intentionality’. The intentional teaching approach recognises that teachers have momentous tasks to bring about learning for children and involves constantly thinking about what the teacher is doing as a teacher and how it will support or enable children’s development and learning.

The Future Group has a second campus in Al Ain, Future International Academy (FIA) founded in 2010.

“Education is the moral compass that defines who we are as a people.” — Dr. Tonia Y. Williams, Principal, Future International School

“The teachers at Future International School were instrumental in who I am today.” — Zainab Hassan, Class of 2015.