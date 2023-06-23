Prepping up for festivities

Al Maya Group gears up for Eid-al-Adha 2023 celebrations

Kamal Vachani, Group Director at Al Maya Group

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 11:04 AM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 11:07 AM

Al Maya Group has always been committed to providing its customers with products that enhance lifestyles and help make the holidays enjoyable. With Eid-al-Adha, this year is no different: the brand is offering unique products, special discounts, and dynamic offerings that are sure to please customers. The cross-cultural, diverse customer base is most important at Al Maya, and the brand tries to bring joy into their lives.

Celebrate this festive season at Al Maya Group with high standards, diverse products, and unbeatable prices. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group, said: We look forward to adding cheer to our clients." Let’s delve into what Al Maya Group have planned for clients:

Exclusive Eid Promotions: Al Maya supermarkets offer a wide range of exclusive deals and promotions across products to make Eid shopping more joyful for customers. From fresh groceries and bakery items to household essentials and Eid gifts, shoppers can enjoy savings during the festive season.

Expanded Product Selection: In anticipation of increased demand during Eid-al-Adha, Al Maya supermarkets has expanded its product selection across various categories. Customers can find an extensive assortment of fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, spices, sweets, and traditional delicacies to prepare lavish feasts for the occasion.

Specialised Eid Sections: Al Maya supermarkets have dedicated sections within their stores, showcasing festive products to make shopping more convenient.

Open 24 Hours: Al Maya supermarkets will be open

24 hours so shoppers can enjoy late shopping hours.

With over four decades in the industry, Al Maya Group has gained a competitive edge by adopting a customer-centric approach. With a commitment to satisfaction and customer service, the brand promotes an array of products to suit a variety of households and enhance everyone’s shopping experience. The brand consistently improves its processes and systems to offer premium quality products with unbeatable value, added Vachani.

With a vast network of supermarkets spread across the UAE, the brand is well-positioned to provide all our customers with access to high-quality products, excellent service, and competitive prices. The supermarkets offer a wide range of products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and poultry, bakery, dairy, and more. The retail stores also stock international brands, allowing customers to choose from the best products. Recently Al Maya introduced the Coop brand from the UK and has received a good response.

"The team at Al Maya Group extends warmest wishes to all on the joyous occasion of Eid-al-Adha. As you celebrate this day, may you be surrounded by your loved ones and friends," concluded Vachani.