Preparing the new generation for a shifting job landscape

RIT Dubai crafts an innovative open ecosystem to give students a real taste of the market

Even before the pandemic and due to the fourth industrial revolution, higher education institutions realised that omitting a "Schumpeter's Gale" (creative destruction) scheme from their plans would not be effective. It would hinder universities from preparing their graduates for a highly complex and changing job landscape, which would make them lose the trust of their stakeholders including students and industries. Thanks to the pandemic, this realisation has been emerged faster than ever.

Currently, universities are realising that technology will not (and should not) replace the human element interaction in learning. At the same time, all educators should become familiar with the use of technology and new norms of learning. Universities should emphasise progressive learning and stricture norms including: blended learning, gamification, flipped class rooms, accepting modular courses and micro credentials. This results in making innovation and entrepreneurship a journey and integral part of the fabric of the curriculum that requires a solid integration with industry and various stakeholders. Universities should stop "delivering degrees" but rather help students to create and design their future while they are at school by crafting an innovative open ecosystem; not a mere brick-and-mortar characterless environment. In addition to giving their graduates a "futuristic academic degree", universities should facilitate an industry-endorsed certification to those graduates.

At a later stage, the next level for the creative destruction is for universities and authorities to consider boundary-less campuses. At the same time, both universities and authorities should allow more personalisation of degrees to students, which will help them meet the future job demands. In such a case, a student can take courses from other universities and industry providers using various means of phy-gital platforms (real classroom environment, virtual realties, e-learning, synchronous and asynchronous online learning, etc). This will assure that mentoring and coaching is so critical and as a result, universities should give a greater focus to it.

Although this creativity will give people more access to opportunities of learning, but measuring the quality of delivery and the impact of learning will require careful and deep consideration.

Success in achieving previous milestones, with more technology advancements and a well-established partnership between high-tech players and academic institutions, will help in the creation of "Education as a Service", which will become a natural and acceptable evolution as we move on. In such a platform, consumption economy will give learners an alternative or even a complement to the current programme models. The landscape is changing and so are the demands. Therefore, the educational sectors must equip the upcoming generations with much more than a degree.

STUDENT TESTIMONIAL

Hassan Kodssi, fourth year of Mechanical Engineering

My journey at RIT Dubai University started in 2017. What made me excited to join RIT Dubai is that I can graduate with an American degree while studying in the UAE. I am currently a fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student with lots of wonderful experiences at the university. The course structure at RIT Dubai gives us exposure to practical applications of the theories we learn, and that is translated by the numerous lab courses we take. Moreover, the courses enhance our group working skills through projects. In addition to academics, RIT Dubai offers the students the opportunity to do long-term internships while enrolled in the university. I have experienced a very exciting internship in Germany in a company that was invited to our Career Fair, which was arranged by our co-op office. It was a very nice experience where I had the chance to travel abroad and experience the German culture and workplace. Through RIT Dubai, I am now prepared for the job market.

Yousef Al Assaf, President RIT Dubai