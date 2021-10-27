Preparing leaders of tomorrow

The University of Manchester has a finger on the pulse of today’s career needs

The University of Manchester places a great deal of emphasis on the ‘impact’ of its work and this is increasingly being recognised. It is the UK’s only university with social responsibility as a core goal, and was named the world's number one university in the ‘Times Higher Education Impact Rankings’.

Lifelong connections

Learning is a social experience and many students and alumni are lifelong friends of the centre and the University. Many of the University of Manchester’s earliest students are still closely connected to the University in the Middle East and some have gone on to become regional ambassadors and even teaching assistants on the Global Part-time MBA, reflecting the quality of its students and the progress they have made since graduating. Today, many of the new students are admitted following a referral or recommendation from an alum.

Diverse portfolio of programmes

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre provides access to a dynamic portfolio of part-time master’s programmes for working professionals, including the flagship Global Part-time MBA, Kelley-Manchester Global MBA, and specialist master’s programmes in educational leadership, real estate, and a new MSc Financial Management, which started in September 2021. The two-year Global Part-time MBA attracts mid-senior managers, professional women and men, from a wide range of sectors and gives them a new perspective on business. For working professionals looking to develop their knowledge, skills and confidence to progress their careers, these faculty-led courses are designed to equip them with the knowledge and skills sought by organisations worldwide.

Skill-building

It’s more important than ever to have access to networks, mentors, and a careers service with the benefits of job-search and career planning tools covering everything from CV writing and interview simulations, to personal branding and social media profile. The University’s engagement programme creates networking and social opportunities across the broader student and alumni community, as well as corporate partners and recruiters, through hybrid events providing valuable insights and guidance on career opportunities.

The part-time MSc in Financial Management is a new, flexible programme introducing sophisticated tools and techniques and is designed to help students transform their finance and business careers by developing their financial understanding, expertise and skills. Working students will benefit from the flexibility of an online course, complemented by valuable face-to-face learning through workshops where students apply theory to real-life case studies based on contemporary business problems. Professionals will develop their knowledge, skills and confidence to progress their careers.

Scholarship benefits

The University offers some scholarship benefits for certain programmes; members of accountancy bodies and staff of University strategic talent partners in the region can benefit from tuition fee discount arrangements.

‘Flying faculty’ model

The University employs a ‘flying faculty’ model - all the University’s programmes are led by the Manchester faculty and delivered in-person through the blended learning format offering working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable face-to-face (physical and virtual) hybrid workshops and course conferences hosted in Dubai and other global centres. These forums give students the opportunity to develop their professional networks, share experiences with fellow students and meet the academic team.

Back to the classroom for working professionals

Randa Bessiso

Founding Director, Middle East, The University of Manchester

“The University of Manchester is ranked among the world’s very best universities for graduate employability and research. We are committed to creating access to world-class learning opportunities designed to meet the needs of working professionals, focusing on the quality of teaching, research and social responsibility. All the University’s programmes are faculty-led and delivered through the blended learning format offering working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable face-to-face (physical and virtual) hybrid workshops and course conferences hosted in Dubai and other global centres. There’s no substitute for face to face meetings and these forums give students the opportunity to develop their professional networks, share experiences with fellow students and meet the academic team.”

Testimonial

Tim Shelton

Global Product Owner, Arcadis

“The Manchester Global MBA experience gave me the confidence to speak about contemporary business challenges, with thought provoking ideas and research, and the opportunity to apply these to real-world case studies and in my own company.

It was a chance to collaborate with like-minded, motivated fellow students. It gets you thinking in new ways and it has set me up for success as my career develops.”