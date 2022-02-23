Prepare Yourself For a Reimagined World

Equipping students to be ready for the new demands of the modern workplace

Your degree should prepare you to thrive in the fast-paced world of business, where globalisation and innovation are the new normal. Choosing a globally recognised UK Business or Accounting and Finance degree at Middlesex University Dubai this September will equip you with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the roles of tomorrow that don’t exist today.

Professional education rooted in the real world

Our Business School has a long-standing reputation for academic excellence, supported by our strong connections to global industry. Students engage with real-world scenarios from the moment they begin their studies, which prepares them to be highly adaptable and resilient to change — core soft skills that are crucial to career success.

Mariam Aslam, Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, explains: “Our programmes open doors to a range of careers with excellent progression. Students are encouraged from the onset to think critically, enabling them to interpret and analyse real-life business issues in order to devise strategies and solutions.”

Career-focused learning and teaching

Drawing on their extensive experience working and collaborating with organisations across the globe, our expert faculty provide our students with opportunities for industry exposure through professional certifications, internships, field trips and guest speakers. For example, over 90 students secured internships at Expo 2020 Dubai through Professor Evangelos Moustakas, Head of Postgraduate Business, who served as Sustainability Pavilion Team Leader at the World’s Greatest Show.

For Accounting and Finance graduate Masooma Bilgrami, now Senior Accountant at Energetech, the unique opportunity to receive nine exemptions from the prestigious ACCA qualification fuelled her pursuit of a quality UK degree. Bilgrami said: “The practical aspects of my degree, coupled with guidance from the careers department, made my transition into the workforce very smooth.”

Going behind-the-scenes of the world’s most innovative organisations

Through our research centres such as the Institute of Sustainable Development (ISD), students learn how hard-hitting issues impact international markets and global business practices. The ISD was established by Senior Lecturer in Business Andrew Mackenzie and advocates for the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Recent partners include UN Global Compact and DHL.

Andrew says: “By joining our initiatives, our students are able to gain unique experience in sustainable development that is sought after by employers. For example, two MDX alumni were involved in our recent partnership with Water Alliance UAE to deliver workshops on water usage to schools."

Yvette Yashavantha, third year BA Honours Accounting and Finance student, interned with the Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), which is headed by Professor Moustakas. Yvette says: “Interning at CIE encouraged me to expand my professional network and apply my skills to explore different career paths, giving me a deeper glimpse into the real world and preparing me to embrace it.”

Rory McConnon Business School Campus Programme Coordinator and Senior Lecturer in Management, Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex University Dubai’s experienced Business faculty draws on their industry knowledge to provide students with tangible examples of workplace scenarios. Along with the hard skills students gain from their programme-specific modules, they also build a range of soft skills in various HR and leadership modules during their three-year degree period. Additionally, the faculty invites guest speakers to provide students with practical insights into current work environments. Furthermore, field trips organised by our faculty help facilitate students’ better understanding of employers’ expectations. Students are urged from day one to avail of internships through the support of our Careers and Employability Services.

Sowmya Raghavan, Finance Graduate Programme, Chalhoub Group

The BA (Honours) Accounting and Finance at Middlesex University Dubai provides a holistic learning experience through in-classroom learning, competitions, professional qualification exemptions and scholarships, career fairs, and constant guidance by the lecturers. These learning avenues helped me join the Finance Graduate Programme at luxury leading partner Chalhoub Group, whereby I received the opportunity to apply the knowledge gained and develop industry experience in finance for luxury retail.

Applications for September 2022 are open now!

Enquire now about starting your career journey with a world-class British education at

www.mdx.ac.ae/september2022