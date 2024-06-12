Premier Destination for Quality International Education

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM

The International School of Thrissur (TIST) situated in the serene and picturesque Thrissur city, Kerala, has become the household name for quality international education. TIST is a complete Cambridge Pathway school offering the Cambridge Early Years programme, Cambridge Primary, Cambridge Lower Secondary, Cambridge IGCSE and International Advanced Level. Since its inception in 2019, it has been an international school with an Indian heart and soul. This holistic outlook envisages that TIST recognizes the imperative need of imparting a curriculum with a global dimension celebrating our culture, and heritage and instilling Indian values into the future pillars of the nation. TIST fosters this global outlook through a Child-centric approach, Multilingual skills, Entrepreneurship, Holistic education, Life skills and Inclusion.

“Learn, Apply, Lead.” These three words encapsulate the very essence of what we strive to achieve here at TIST.

Education is more than just acquiring knowledge; it’s about transforming learning into action. Our classrooms buzz with curiosity, our playgrounds echo with collaborative problem-solving, and our community events resonate with the impact of student-led initiatives. Tistians understand that learning is a lifelong journey. We encourage them to ask questions, explore new frontiers, and expand their horizons. TIST strives to inculcate the power of applying their knowledge, of turning ideas into action, and of becoming responsible leaders who contribute positively to the world around them.

TIST prides itself in its well-furnished hostel for boys and girls which is created aesthetically to suit the needs of the students providing them with a better learning environment. It is under the surveillance of CCTV and 24/7 security personnel.