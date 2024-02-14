Pramukh Swami Maharaj: The spiritual guru who envisioned BAPS Hindu Mandir

A long-cherished dream of Pramukh Swami Maharaj has finally been realised with the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi’s Abu Murekiha.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The great guru was the one who on April 5, 1997, envisioned the establishment of a temple in Abu Dhabi. During his visit to the UAE, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, accompanied by other BAPS saints and volunteers, was in the middle of a desert in Sharjah, and then the spiritual guru prayed: “May peace prevail here and everywhere. May all religions of all countries grow greater love for one other. May all countries be free of internal enmity and prejudice towards each other and, may they all progress in their own unique way.” And out of the blue, he added: “May there be a Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which will bring countries, cultures, communities and religions closer together.”

Throughout his life, Pramukh Swami Maharaj led by example; his humility, faith in Bhagwan Swaminarayan, and compassion inspired millions of devotees and more than 1,000 sadhus to maintain moral and spiritual lifestyles. His was the simple life of a celibate, ignoring fame and recognition. His greatness lay in his ability to relate to the common man. He understood the problems people face in their everyday lives and empathised with their pain. His success is not measured by the awards he received or by the recognition he accumulated. Rather, it is measured by the number of lives he transformed.

The guru in the Hindu tradition is the gateway to moksha. He is the guiding light in the lives of his followers. They came to him for everything – spiritual enlightenment, moral development, and even worldly advice. And the guru listens.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj lent his ears to millions of individuals around the world and shared their sorrows. He gave them the courage to overcome personal battles. He comforted and advised on mundane issues, such as where to place a well in their field or where to set up a manufacturing plant, and on significant matters, such as how to secure moksha. Pramukh Swami Maharaj steered the reins of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha for many decades, effectively administering its spiritual, cultural, personal development and humanitarian activities.

On July 20, 2012, in the presence of senior sadhus in Ahmedabad, Pramukh Swami Maharaj revealed Mahant Swami as his spiritual successor. Following his demise on August 13, 2016, Mahant Swami became the sixth guru in the Gunatit Parampara tradition of Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s legacy continues to inspire millions of people around the world. His teachings and humanitarian efforts have left an indelible mark on society, and the BAPS Hindu Mandir stands as a testament to his vision of promoting peace, harmony, and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds.